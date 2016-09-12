A Major mistake

Queen's guard officer caught sniffing a line of white powder while on duty

WPA Pool Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Coldstream Guards.

An investigation is under-way after one of the Queen's guards was filmed allegedly snorting a line of white powder off a ceremonial sword.

On duty at St James' Palace at the time of the offence, Major James Coleby was recorded using a mobile phone, allegedly sniffing the white powder, while inside the Officers' Mess during a heavy-drinking session.

The 30-second clip, obtained by The Sun, was recorded by Lieutenant Charles McLean, 27, who by error posted it on a messaging service used for personnel.

JTB Photo View of Saint James's Palace.

The two men and one other, Captain Ritchie, will now face a Ministry of Defence inquiry.

Colonel Richard Kemp, told The Sun: "This behaviour is both highly worrying and acutely embarrassing for the British Army. However, I'd be very surprised if this powder does turn out to be drugs. Even if it's officers larking around, they would still be given a very serious talking-to. They are there to set an example and impose discipline."

Major Coleby was the most senior member on duty at the time, and is responsible for overseeing 15 men at St James' Palace. He has served in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

