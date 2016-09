'Large explosion' in Turkey wounds 11

OSMAN ORSAL / REUTERS A car bomb has exploded in Turkey, injuring 11.

A large explosion on Monday that rocked the city of Van in Turkey's restive southeast targeted the provincial offices of the ruling AK Party and wounded 11 people, an AKP lawmaker told broadcaster CNN Turk.

There were no fatalities, parliamentarian Burhan Kayaturk also told CNN Turk in comments broadcast live. He said the AKP building was well-secured and did not suffer much damage.

- Reuters