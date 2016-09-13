Dutch police employing eagles to take down drones video

AFP

Dutch police are adopting a centuries-old pursuit to resolve the modern-day problem of increasing numbers of drones in the skies, becoming the world's first force to employ eagles as winged war.

Police in the Netherlands are using an ancient technique to deal with a modern-day problem - employing eagles to take down illegal drones.

After running successful trials, Dutch police are now the world's first constabulary to use eagles to take down drones that are believed top be posing a danger to the public.

"It's a low-tech solution to a high-tech problem," police spokesman Dennis Janus said.

Going ...
REUTERS

Going ...

"The eagles see the drones as prey and intercept them as they are flying, before landing where they feel safe with the drone still in their claws."

None of the birds were hurt during testing, however none of the drones survived.

The eagles will now be deployed whenever drones are believed to be posing a threat to the public or flying close to airports or sensitive areas.

Going ...
REUTERS

Going ...

About 100 officers will be trained to work with the "flying squad".

Following the trials, Dutch police bought four sea eagle chicks, which are now five months old. As they wait for the birds to mature, officers will be using eagles supplied by Guard from Above, a company specialising in the birds. 

The feathered enforcement tool is expected to be active in time for the next summer in the Netherlands.

Gone ... The eagle drags the drone away during testing in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in January.
REUTERS

Gone ... The eagle drags the drone away during testing in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in January.

 - Stuff

special offers