Climbers look for cover during rockfall on Mont Blanc

Newsflare Dramatic footage of thousands of small stones and rocks falling onto climbers on Mont Blanc, France.

Thousands of small stones and rocks have fallen onto a group of climbers as they descended one of the highest mountains in Europe.

They were trekking along the Gouter Route when they had flee to safety, as rising temperatures melted snow and caused a rockfall.

Alamy Views of Mont Blanc, the Alps highest mountain, and the many glaciers that scrape down its slopes.

- Stuff