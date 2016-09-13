Climbers look for cover during rockfall on Mont Blanc

Newsflare

Dramatic footage of thousands of small stones and rocks falling onto climbers on Mont Blanc, France.

Thousands of small stones and rocks have fallen onto a group of climbers as they descended one of the highest mountains in Europe. 

They were trekking along the Gouter Route when they had flee to safety, as rising temperatures melted snow and caused a rockfall. 

READ MORE:
Mont Blanc saga over
Martha Mine has major rockfall but mayor says there is no risk to public
Busy waterfront road open following rockfall
Fresh rock fall on State Highway 6 delays reopening

Views of Mont Blanc, the Alps highest mountain, and the many glaciers that scrape down its slopes.
Alamy

Views of Mont Blanc, the Alps highest mountain, and the many glaciers that scrape down its slopes.

 
Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

world headlines

Rockfall on Mont Blanc

Two-year-old found dead in Australia

Breakthrough in Tiahleigh Palmer murder

Video reveals Gibson's lies video

David Cameron quits politics video

Horse gets stuck in Aussie pool

Jogger's final moments on CCTV

Secrets of presidential disease

'Pasta cartoon' insult to Italians

Arrested for pinching 3 hot chips

Would you brave a 300m swing? video

US show of force against N Korea video

Cancer-faking blogger a no-show

Scientists crack the language code

Nine dead in US house fire

Ad Feedback
special offers