Climbers look for cover during rockfall on Mont Blanc in 2015

Views of Mont Blanc, the Alps highest mountain, and the many glaciers that scrape down its slopes.
WIKICOMMONS

Views of Mont Blanc, the Alps highest mountain, and the many glaciers that scrape down its slopes.

There are many dangers lurking on one of the highest mountains in Europe. 

In September, Mont Blanc's cable car malfunctioned.

Back in 2015 a dramatic rockfall was captured on video as thousands of small stones and rocks fell onto a group of climbers.

Newsflare

Dramatic footage of thousands of small stones and rocks falling onto climbers on Mont Blanc, France.

They were trekking along the Gouter Route when they had to flee to safety, as rising temperatures melted snow, causing a rockfall. 

READ MORE:
Mont Blanc saga over
Martha Mine has major rockfall but mayor says there is no risk to public
Busy waterfront road open following rockfall
Fresh rock fall on State Highway 6 delays reopening

 
Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

world headlines

Secret vid of fake wellness blogger

The dangers on Mont Blanc

Two-year-old found dead in Australia

Breakthrough in Tiahleigh Palmer murder

Video reveals Gibson's lies video

David Cameron quits politics video

Horse gets stuck in Aussie pool

Jogger's final moments on CCTV

Secrets of presidential disease

'Pasta cartoon' insult to Italians

Arrested for pinching 3 hot chips

Would you brave a 300m swing? video

US show of force against N Korea video

Cancer-faking blogger a no-show

Scientists crack the language code

Ad Feedback
special offers