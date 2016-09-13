The dangers on Mont Blanc

Climbers look for cover during rockfall on Mont Blanc in 2015

WIKICOMMONS Views of Mont Blanc, the Alps highest mountain, and the many glaciers that scrape down its slopes.

There are many dangers lurking on one of the highest mountains in Europe.

In September, Mont Blanc's cable car malfunctioned.

Back in 2015 a dramatic rockfall was captured on video as thousands of small stones and rocks fell onto a group of climbers.

Newsflare Dramatic footage of thousands of small stones and rocks falling onto climbers on Mont Blanc, France.

They were trekking along the Gouter Route when they had to flee to safety, as rising temperatures melted snow, causing a rockfall.

READ MORE:

* Mont Blanc saga over

* Martha Mine has major rockfall but mayor says there is no risk to public

* Busy waterfront road open following rockfall

* Fresh rock fall on State Highway 6 delays reopening

- Stuff