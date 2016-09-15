Fake dying girl's bucket list

Dance teacher invents dying girl, then raised money so she could complete bucket list

FACEBOOK/ANDREW WHITE Andrew White, 34, invented a nine-year-old girl dying of cancer.

A British dance teacher has invented a nine-year-old girl dying from leukaemia, then swindled kind-hearted community members who thought they were donating money to help her fulfil her dying wishes.

Andrew White's elaborate ruse included setting up a Facebook page updating the condition of "Nicole Walker", including posts from her "mother". There was also a fundraising page set up on the Virgin Money Giving site, complete with a fake family photograph.

White, 34, also convinced local newspapers to carry stories about Nicole, with her "dad Peter" quoted talking about her condition and about a bucket list she "hid ... under her pillow".

FACEBOOK/ANDREW WHITE Andrew White wanted to be a Disney prince.

The goal was to raise funds so Nicole could complete the list, which included - if she was very lucky - visiting the US to go to Florida's Disneyland, as well as the Nickelodeon Suites where she could get covered in green slime.

FACEBOOK/ANDREW WHITE Andrew White sent a local newspaper the "dying girl's" bucket list.

Another item on the list was that White would have his dream to be a Disney Prince in the parade at Disneyland Paris -"he is very kind and he helped my mum and dad and friends while I have been ill", Nicole's list said.



In the end the web of deceit caught up with White, who admitted a charge of fraud by false representation at Loughborough Magistrates Court in England. He received a two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 (NZ$154) court costs, with a £20 victim surcharge.



White, who runs Bare Feet Dance and Drama in Whitwick, Leicestershire, is also thought to have fabricated another nine-year-old dying of cancer. He approached local newspapers in 2013 about "Jenny Howells" and said he was fundraising for cancer charity CLIC Sargent, the Loughborough Echo reported.

The Echo was also told Nicole found out she was sick in March 2015, just a year after losing her best friend to leukaemia.

White's fabrications to the Echo included telling the paper the children at his dance academy had been raising money for a trip to Disneyland Paris but had sacrificed that money to help Nicole achieve her dreams.

On March 22 this year he announced on Facebook that Nicole had lost her battle with cancer. British newspapers are reporting White raised "hundreds of pounds" through the scam.

Police were alerted to White's activities by cancer charity CLIC Sargent, whose fundraising team in the area identified some concerns.

The Echo also rumbled White, when it became suspicious of a picture he provided supposedly showing Nicole, he mum and dad, with a golden labrador. The paper found the picture appeared on a professional photography company's website.

A picture supposedly sent by Nicole's mum of the girl in hospital turned out to be from the University of Colorado's website and taken in 1985.

In a statement apologising for his behaviour, White said: "I am truly sorry to everybody involved and that I have let down my students and parents as I have never done anything like this before and I am very upset and ashamed of what I did, it has caused me lots of sleeplessness nights, worry and regrets since it happened as I have worked with lots of charity's before and helped raise money for them."

Nicole's bucket list, which White sent to the Loughborough Echo:

This is my bucket and wish list. I know this might not be possible but I hope these dreams come true for my family and my friends.

1. My mum and dad stay married forever

2. My mum and dad get to one day re-say their wedding vows in the Bahamas

3. My family and friends raise money for children who also have cancer and are less lucky than me

4. My family will always help people less lucky than me

5. My family and friends help to stop cruelty to animals and save animals who are endangered

6. All schools everywhere stop bullying

7. My cheerleading, gymnastic and dance friends still run the messy gameshow party to remember my best friend Jenny I was planning with them to raise money for children with cancer

8. My cheerleading, gymnastic and dance friends and Andrew my teacher find a new venue so they can carry on with their wonderful dancing and gymnastics

9. One day my friends get to dance at Disneyland Paris and get to perform their wonderful Nutcracker show somewhere

10. One day my dance teacher Andrew gets his dream to be a Disney Prince in the parade at Disneyland Paris (he is very kind and he helped my mum and dad and friends while I have been ill)

11. My mum and dad and I would love Andrew to write his book about his life

12. If I could have one dream come true for me it is my friends, my dance teacher and I go on CBBC show and be gunged and be sponsored to do it for children who are ill, or if we are very lucky to go to Florida with our family and go to Disneyland and visit the Nickelodeon Suites and get to be covered in green slime or go on the Norwegian cruise ship with the Nickleodeon shows and be slimed but again still be sponsored to raise money for children with cancer who are less lucky than me

If anything happens to me please do not be sad. I want all my friends and family to be happy forever.

I love you all, Nicole (age nine).

