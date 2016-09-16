Suicide after sex posting mocked

Italian woman kills herself after online ridicule for uploaded footage of sex act

An Italian woman who took her own life had been repeatedly ridiculed after footage of her performing a sex act on a man was uploaded to the internet.

Tiziana Cantone, 31, from Naples appears to have given up hope of being able to stop the mockery.

She had won a right-to-be-forgotten ruling, forcing Facebook to take down the sex act footage but by then it was too late, the video had been repeatedly copied.

INSTAGRAM Tiziana Cantone could not escape the notoriety of a sex tape published on the internet.

Much of the online derision highlighted the words: "Are you making a video? Bravo," which Cantone can reportedly be heard saying on the tape.

Many of the details of the case are unclear. Some reports say Cantone sent the video to her ex-boyfriend, and it made it onto the internet after that.

Another version is that she sent six different videos to five friends she thought she could trust, but the footage started to appear online the next day - apparently in the northern spring of 2015.

It became an internet meme, with people posting mean comments, edited screenshots and video parodies. According to the Daily Mail, two players in Italy's top football league made a short skit, mocking the sex tape, in a supermarket.

La Reppublica reported that Cantone's mother, Maria Teresa, told investigators her daughter was hurting and at times took refuge in alcohol, but was a healthy and normal girl.

"She was suffering from everything she saw and heard and in particular from the outcome of the legal proceedings because she believed justice had not been done," her mother said.

Despite gaining the right-to-be-forgotten ruling, her daughter could not understand why the court had ordered her to pay €20,000 in legal costs. Her daughter had tried to commit suicide at least twice before the final attempt, which happened at her mother's house.

Prosecutor's in Cantone's home city of Naples have opened an investigation into her death, which could open the way for criminal charges to be filed.

To try to escape the remorseless taunts, Cantone had moved house and changed her name, but she was often recognised on the street and had to quit her job.

Some online rumours were reported, including claims she wanted to be a porn star.

Friend Teresa Petrosino told Corriere della Sera that Cantone was "distraught". Everyone who had filled the web with insults while they "secretly watched the images" should be ashamed.

Some have seen the reaction to the sex tape as indicative of Italy's problem with sex.

Author Roberto Saviano said the hostility towards Tiziana stemmed from Italy's "morbid" relationship with sex.

"I grieve for Tiziana, who killed herself because she was a woman in a country where uninhibited and playful sex is still the worst of sins," he wrote on Twitter.

A mourner commented on the small number of men at her funeral, saying it made her feel bad.

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).

