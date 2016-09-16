Police officer gets nasty shock

UK police officer investigating hit and run case gets nasty shock

GMP Trafford North/FACEBOOK Susan Smythe was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf, sustaining severe injuries. She died at the scene.

A UK police officer who was investigating a hit and run accident, had a nasty shock when he was told the victim was his own mother.

Rob Smythe, who works for Greater Manchester Police, was sent to examine a blue Volkswagen Golf that had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian at a junction.

He was only told later, that the pedestrian who suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, was his mother, Susan Smythe.

Paul Tomlinson, 33, was arrested and charged with death by dangerous driving, failure to stop at a collision scene and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

He was remanded in custody, and will appear in court on October 10 for a pre-trial hearing.

Greater Manchester Police have said they were aware of the tragic incident.

Susan's family have paid tribute to her, saying "Susan was born in Old Trafford and lived in the area her whole life surrounded by her brothers and sisters who she loved to see regularly. She also enjoyed going to the Bingo with her family where she would meet more of her friends. She was on her way home from playing Bingo when she tragically died. We are absolutely devastated by her death and will miss her greatly. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please contact police."

Sergeant Lee Westhead, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Susan and we continue to offer our support.

Police are continuing with their enquiries.

- Stuff