A dignitary who fell over during a Royal visit to Harlow, in the UK, was helped back to his feet by Prince William.

Jonathan Douglas-Hughes, vice lord-lieutenant of Essex, was introducing Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to local dignitaries when he tripped over a bollard.

The 72-year-old, who was wearing his ceremonial uniform complete with sword, fell backwards and lay outstretched on the ground, The Telegraph reported.

Chris Jackson Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge rushes to help vice lord lieutenant of Essex Jonathon Douglas-Hughes, who fell backwards over a bollard.

Prince William and a group of other bystanders rushed to Douglas-Hughes' side, helping him back to his feet.

CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES Prince William makes sure vice Jonathan Douglas-Hughes is ok.

Douglas-Hughes turned to Prince William and said "sorry about that".

The Duke replied: "No, it's all right".

Douglas-Huges was not hurt and was able to continue escorting the Royals during their visit.

"I'm fine thank you," he told reporters after the event. "The Duke was very concerned but I reassured him I was perfectly all right."

