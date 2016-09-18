London cop caught smashing windscreen of driver

This dramatic video shows the officer outside the car asking the man to open the door.

A London police officer smashed then sawed open a man's windscreen with a knife after trying to get the driver out of the car.

After shouting failed to get the man out of the vehicle on Friday in the north London suburb of Camden, the officer tried to force open a window then hit the windscreen with a baton.

The officer said the man was disqualified and "not allowed to drive", but the driver told him he had a licence and stayed in the car.

Police were investigating the incident and had taken no action against the officer.

After losing his windscreen, the driver got out.

READ MORE: Pokemon Go-playing driver hits police car

Asked by the man why the officer had smashed his windscreen, the officer said, "I can't see who you are in that car".

The driver filmed the incident on his mobile, and the footage was picked up by a former member of UK band So Solid Crew, the Daily Mail reported.

Police said the incident was being investigated, and the driver had been contacted. No arrest was made.

"As this matter is in its early stages, the officers have not been suspended or placed on restricted duties."

- Stuff