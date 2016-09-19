Queen's cousin says he's gay

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten says he is gay

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the British royal family to come out as gay.

Mountbatten, who has three children with ex-wife Penelope (Penny) Thompson, told the Mail on Sunday newspaper he had struggled with his sexuality but was happy to now be in a partnership with James Coyle, an airline cabin services director.

"Penny was aware before we got married. I told her I was bisexual, that my attraction went both ways. She was understanding and I will always be grateful to her," said Mountbatten, who is the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

"'Coming out' is such a funny phrase but it's what I suppose I did in a rather roundabout way, emerging to a place I'm happy to be. I have struggled with my sexuality and in some ways I still do; it has been a real journey to reach this point."

Earlier this year Prince William became the first member of the royal family to give an interview to a gay magazine.

In May, Attitude magazine and members of the LGBTQ community met at Kensington Palace, the London residence of the prince and his wife, to talk about their experiences of bullying and its effect on mental health.

Both William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have made bullying and mental health of young people one of their main focuses.

After the meeting, William wrote: "No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives.

"The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now.

"Their sense of strength and optimism should give us all encouragement to stand up to bullying wherever we see it."

