Refugees in Greece: 'Every day you die many times'

Many refugees in Greek camps feel they are coming up against invisible walls of bureaucracy and mistrust, and it's is having an impact on their health.

Many refugees in Greek camps feel they have been abandoned and are starting to lose hope.

A repatriation agreement between European Union and Turkey came into affect on March 20, but since then no one's been transferred from islands to the mainland.

Camps have grown so big that refugees are now in tents on the beach, looking over to the Turkish coast where they sailed from.

