Thousands flee blaze at 'tense' migrant camp on Lesbos, Greece

Thousands of people have fled from a fire at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, following noticeable tension among residents before the blaze started.

The fire brigade was investigating the cause of the fire, the official said.

GETTY IMAGES A general view of migrants at the detention centre in Lesbos on Monday.

"There is a big fire at the hot spot [migrant camp]. Almost all the migrants evacuated," said a police official, who declined to be named. "There was tension in the evening. Our main concern is the safety of the people. The fire is quite big."

Greece is struggling to reduce overcrowding at migrant camps on its islands, even though the flow of people is less than last year, and the slow processing of asylum requests is adding to frustrations that sometimes spark violence among residents.

GETTY IMAGES Frontex police escort migrants being deported from Lesbos on Monday. Grrek authorities say they do not have enough resources to continue operations.

More than 13,500 migrants and refugees are now living on five Greek islands close to Turkey, with capacity for 7450, according to government data.

Pope Francis visited the Moira camp in April, taking three Syrian refugee families back with him to Rome.

Including those on the islands, there are 60,000 migrants stranded in Greece, most of whom have made risky journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to escape war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.\

About 5650 migrants and refugees are being housed on Lesbos in facilities equipped for 3500 people.

- Reuters