Eight new arrests over Nice attack

GETTY IMAGES A French flag flies at half mast at an empty beach on the Promenade des Anglais on July 15, 2016 in Nice, France.

French authorities have made eight new arrests in connection with the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead.

Paris prosecutor's office said the suspects detained on Monday were French and Tunisian and had links to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who ploughed a 19-tonne truck down Nice's Promenade des Anglais and into a crowd assembled for a July 14 fireworks display.

All eight were arrested in the Alpes-Maritimes region in the southeastern corner of France that includes Nice.

GETTY IMAGES People gather and lay tributes on the Promenade des Anglais on July 15, 2016 in Nice, France.

At least five people already face preliminary terrorism charges in the attack, and are accused of helping Bouhlel obtain a pistol and providing other support. It was not immediately clear what role is suspected for the men arrested.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the July 14 attack. French authorities said Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residency, was inspired by the extremist group's propaganda, but they say no evidence has been found that IS orchestrated the attack.

- AAP