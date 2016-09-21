Great Britain's Prince William talks of tough moments in air ambulance work video

Prince William has opened up about the "sad, dark moments" of his job as an air ambulance pilot in a revealing interview.

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) last year, working both day and night shifts. He is known as Pilot William Wales to his colleagues, according to BBC website BBC Future, which published photos and video of the EAAA service as part of National Air Ambulance Week.

"When I put my air ambulance hat on, and I come here and I fly, I'm one of the team ... I want to get the job the done, and at the end of the day feel like I've made a difference and a contribution to whatever it is I've done that day," William said. "There are some very sad, dark moments. We talk about it a lot, and that's the best way of dealing with some of these situations. But it's hard ... It can be quite difficult."

Britain's Prince William, known as Pilot William Wales by colleagues, sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter.

William, who is second in line to the British throne, was previously a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force.

 
