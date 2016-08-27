Isis video features child soldiers

New Isis propaganda video shows child soldiers participating in execution

ONE News Now Graphic Warning: The footage shows five boys, aged around 12 or 13, about to execute prisoners with hand guns.

An Isis propaganda video released on Friday has shown five children participating in an execution attempt on kneeling captives.

One of the five boys has been determined to be from Britain.

The other executioners, who are all of similar ages, are Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian and Uzbek, according to captions of the video shot in Syria's Raqqa province.

TVNZ Child soldiers are featured in the latest Isis propaganda video.

The nine-minute video shows the shooting of prisoners identified as "atheist Kurds".

At least 12 child killers have appeared in Isis propaganda videos. One British boy, Isa Dare, the young son of jihadi bride Grace "Khadijah" Dare from London, appeared in a video in January saying that jihadists will "kill the kuffar" (unbelievers).

Sally Jones, a mother of two from Kent, who travelled to Syria and married a British jihadist, reportedly took her 10-year-old son with her.

Research earlier this year estimated that up to 50 British children are being brought up in the self-styled caliphate of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isis), after being taken to the region by their parents.

Boys face indoctrination with a rigid Isis curriculum and jihadist training that includes shooting practice and martial arts.

- The Telegraph, London