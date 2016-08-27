New Isis propaganda video shows child soldiers participating in execution

ONE News Now

Graphic Warning: The footage shows five boys, aged around 12 or 13, about to execute prisoners with hand guns.

An Isis propaganda video released on Friday has shown five children participating in an execution attempt on kneeling captives.

One of the five boys has been determined to be from Britain.

The other executioners, who are all of similar ages, are Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian and Uzbek, according to captions of the video shot in Syria's Raqqa province.

Child soldiers are featured in the latest Isis propaganda video.
TVNZ

Child soldiers are featured in the latest Isis propaganda video.

The nine-minute video shows the shooting of prisoners identified as "atheist Kurds".

At least 12 child killers have appeared in Isis propaganda videos. One British boy, Isa Dare, the young son of jihadi bride Grace "Khadijah" Dare from London, appeared in a video in January saying that jihadists will "kill the kuffar" (unbelievers).

Sally Jones, a mother of two from Kent, who travelled to Syria and married a British jihadist, reportedly took her 10-year-old son with her.

Research earlier this year estimated that up to 50 British children are being brought up in the self-styled caliphate of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isis), after being taken to the region by their parents.

Boys face indoctrination with a rigid Isis curriculum and jihadist training that includes shooting practice and martial arts.

Ad Feedback

 - The Telegraph, London

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Predator back working with kids

Isis video features child soldiers

Mum dies saving drowning child

'Tinder Experiment' exposes paedos

Lucky find sparks gold rush

Branson: 'I thought I was going to die'

Ex-Bush adviser to vote for Clinton

Italy quake death toll hits 278

Girl shot during lunch with family

State fail in Pistorius bid

Burkini bans a no go

Big search for missing Kiwi

Truck bomb kills 11 police officers

'Street shooter' haunts Phoenix

10 killed in restaurant bombing

Ad Feedback
special offers