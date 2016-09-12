Sniper's shot kills terrorists

British sniper's single shot saves hostages

GETTY IMAGES A British special forces sniper killed Isis militants, who were moments away from incinerating a dozen hostages.

A British special forces sniper saved a dozen hostages from an Islamic State attack with a single bullet.

The SAS marksman is being called a hero after firing a round from his .50 calibre sniper rifle, killing the Isis leader known as the jihadi killer.

A source told the Daily Sunday Star how the bullet, which was shot from 1.5 kilometres, hit the Isis leader moments before he was going to incinerate 12 hostages using a flame thrower.

REUTERS Thew bullet hit the flame thrower's fuel tank, killing the Isis leader and several fighters.

The bullet hit the flame thrower's fuel tank and caused a huge fireball, killing three other Isis fighters who were preparing to film the attack.

READ MORE:

* Men sentenced for Islamic State propaganda

* Isis leader killed by US drone

* Isis buried thousands in 72 mass graves

* 'Scorch them with terror': Isis urges followers to plan lone-wolf attacks at iconic places in Australia

The attack took place in August in a small village in northern Syria, the Daily Sunday Star reported.

A US and British special forces team had been targeting "high-value" targets for weeks, when a Syrian CIA agent tipped them off about the Isis leader's whereabouts.

The terrorist, who has burned prisoners to death in the past, had been on a British and US special forces "kill list" for months.

The source told the newspaper: "The SAS team moved into an overwatch position above a village where they were told the execution was going to take place.

"Up to 12 civilians were going to be murdered - eight men and four women. They were suspected of being spies.

"The executioner gave some sort of rambling speech over a loud hailer then when he finished the SAS sniper opened fire."

The shot comes just months after another SAS sniper killed two Isis car bombers when they were driving towards their target in Libya.

He hit the driver with a deadly shot from a distance of a kilometre.

The bullet reportedly killed both the driver and the passenger.

The terrorists were driving a bomb to Tripoli where they planned to detonate it in a packed market, intelligence sources said.

- Stuff