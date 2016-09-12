From Sally Jones to 'Mrs Terror'

Sally Jones to Mrs Terror: The movements of Britain's most wanted woman

TWITTER Sally Jones poses with guns in a burqa and as a nun.

For more than two years fugitive British jihadist Sally Jones has been the world's most wanted female terrorist.

Since she fled to Syria from Kent to marry Junaid Hussain, a Isis fighter from Birmingham, a handful of social media messages were the only clues to Jones's life in the terror group's "caliphate" - and to how she rose to the top of wanted lists around the world.

But thanks to information from activists in Syria and an Isis defector in southern Turkey, The Daily Telegraph has managed to piece together the movements of Jones and her 11-year-old son, Joe "JoJo" Dixon, who is reportedly being groomed to become the next "Jihadi John"-style poster-boy executioner for so-called Islamic State (Isis).

TWITTER Sally Jones appears in a selfie before she left for Syria (centre), in a burqa with a gun (top right) and performing in a punk rock band (bottom right).

A single mother of two living on benefits, Jones had grown increasingly dissatisfied with her life at home in Chatham.

She began chatting online to 19-year-old Hussain, a computer hacker, with whom she became besotted.

They talked about their lives in England, Islam and the increasingly fractious war in Syria. In the summer of 2013, Hussain told Jones he was leaving to join Isis and encouraged her to join him.

She followed six months later, during the Christmas school holidays, just after Joe's ninth birthday. Her older son, who was 18, stayed in the UK.

The couple married the day Jones arrived in Syria, in a small Islamic ceremony in Idlib in the north of the country.

Jones officially converted to Islam and changed her name to Sakinah Hussain and her son's to Hamza.

When they arrived in Raqqa, Isil's de facto capital, the newlyweds were separated.

Hussain went to the countryside for training, while Jones was taken to Tala'a camp southwest of the city, where she spent six weeks learning jihadists' interpretation of sharia, according to a member of the anti-Isis activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently (RBSS).

A few weeks later Hussain married a second wife, a 23-year-old Syrian woman from Raqqa.

The wives are thought to have lived in the same building in al-Nour street, in a neighbourhood described as one of the more expensive.

"All the Isis fighters have second wives," he said.

"Junaid's wasn't a Yazidi or Christian slave like most of the others, though - she was a local Muslim girl as he had requested."

Messages on Jones's Twitter account indicate she remained committed to the marriage.

The most recent account suggested she was living in Mosul, just over the border from Syria in northern Iraq, but activists believe it was a bid to evade intelligence services.

However, in May of last year Jones is thought to have travelled with Hussain to Mosul.

All the activist knew about the trip was that Hussain was there at the request of Isil's senior leaders to "install radar technology".

Hussain, one of Isil's most competent hackers and technologically-savvy fighters, was suspected of being behind some of Isil's highest-profile hacking attacks, as well as the online recruiting of sympathisers in the West to carry out lone-wolf-style attacks.

The US had tracked his movements, and in Aug 2015 he was killed in a drone strike.

Following Hussain's death, which is said to have left Jones devastated, she was put in charge of training European female recruits, or "muhajirat".

She was entrusted with leading the secretive female wing of the Anwar al-Awlaki battalion, a unit founded by her late husband to attack the West.

The group takes its name from the US al-Qaeda leader and recruiter killed by a US drone strike in Yemen in 2011.

She teaches the women how to use weapons, fight and carry out "suicide missions against Western targets".

The capture this week of three women over planning attacks in France marks the first time an all-female cell has been identified as suspected perpetrators of jihadi attacks in Europe.

Using the pseudonyms Mrs Terror and Umm Hussain al-Britani, Jones is believed to have recruited dozens of women by boasting on social media of the attractions of life in the caliphate.

Many of the would-be jihadists were unable to travel to Syria and were encouraged by Jones to carry out attacks at home.

"We are seeing a sort of jihadi feminism. Women are showing that they can go right to the end, that violence is not the monopoly of men," said Farhad Khosrokhavar, a sociologist whose latest book is entitled Radicalisation.

"They say to themselves, 'As a woman I can carry out an attack, so I am therefore the equal of a man in this battle'," he said.

A Syrian Isis defector living near Gaziantep in Turkey confirmed Jones's role.

"Umm Hussain is respected. She was the reason Isis was able to recruit a lot of Western girls to Raqqa: it's not easy to convince a Christian rock girl to become an extremist."

Soon after Joe turned 11 in December, Jones enrolled him in Ashbal (lion cub) camp for boys under the age of 14.

The children, who are taught in Arabic, English and French, learn Isil's interpretation of sharia as well as how to use weapons.

They are moved between training camps in Syria and Iraq. Activists believe around 15 other UK children are being trained in the camps.

"They are told lies and are shown fake pictures of massacres, which they say were carried out by Western countries against Muslims," he said.

"By the time they leave they are completely brainwashed."

Last month, a boy thought to be Joe appeared in an Isis video.

The smiling child, in army fatigues, held a gun and stood over a kneeling prisoner before shooting him in the head. The scene was reminiscent of the Jihadi John executions of 2014.

Joe's grandparents are reported to have recognised him in the footage, although there has been no confirmation of the child's identity.

A person posing as Jones on Twitter last weekend denied the boy was her son.

"By the way my son collects grenades now, not bugs. Alhamdulillah [praise God] for getting my beautiful boy to the Islamic State," the account posted before it was suspended.

The anti-Isis activist said the group was preparing the boy to replace Mohammed Emwazi, the British executioner known as "Jihadi John".

"Isis wants another famous Briton to boost their credentials," he said.

- The Telegraph, London