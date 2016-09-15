NZ delivers stinging criticism of Afghanistan Govt at Security Council

UNTV Foreign Minister Murray McCully chairs UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan

Three years after New Zealand pulled its military from Afghanistan, the Foreign Affairs Minister has launched heavy criticism over a lack of progress made by its Government.

Delivering a statement, while presiding of the United Nations Security Council, Murray McCully said a raft of failures had undermined the legitimacy of the Government and prevented peace.

New Zealand pulled its troops from the Bamiyan province in 2013, ending a 10-year deployment, which saw more than 3500 Kiwi soldiers servie in Afghanistan, and included four deployments of SAS soldiers.

UN Photo/JC McIlwaine Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully chairs the Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. He delivered his statement on Afghanistan however, in his capacity as New Zealand Foreign Minister.

READ MORE:

* Watch: The Soldiers' Story - Documentary shows Kiwi troops in Afghanistan

* NZ condemns North Korean nuclear testing, convenes Security Council

* Has NZ held back on the Security Council because of Helen Clark?

* NZ has made waves on UN Security Council, but has it made a difference?

* NZ delivers stinging criticism of Security Council over Syria

In the last two years five Kiwi soldiers were killed there, with a total New Zealand death toll of 10.

McCully said the Government's failure to build on the success of the international effort was "profoundly concerning".

"The formation of the National Unity Government two years ago, with its reform agenda, was cause for new hope.

"It offered an opportunity for the country’s leaders to put aside their differences and create a government free from self-interest and corruption," McCully told the council.

"But what do we see today?

"A President and a Chief Executive whose relationship is dysfunctional.

"A failure to undertake the necessary electoral reforms to enable parliamentary elections to be held, undermining the legitimacy of the current Government and sowing the seeds of future electoral disputes and instability.

"A Government that, two years into its existence, has yet to fill senior positions.

"And a host of promised reforms for improving governance and tackling corruption that are yet to be even seriously discussed, let alone implemented."

The rebuke came after a briefing from the UN's special envoy to Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, in which the council was told sustainable peace remained a distant prospect.

Taliban and other extremist groups continued to pose a threat to the state and conduct "horrific" attacks against civilians.

McCully implored Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his chief executive Abdullah Abdullah to put aside personal differences, after protracted tension between the two has threatened the stability of the Government.

Reconciliation with elements of the armed opposition would be necessary to achieve, however "unpalatable as it may be", McCully said.

"We expect promised reforms to be implemented, and serious efforts to be made to tackle corruption.

"We expect credible efforts to enact electoral reform, and elections to be held in a timely manner."

McCully has spent this week presiding over the Security Council, as New Zealand sits at the head of the table for the month of September.

Prime Minister John Key heads to New York on Saturday to take part in Leaders' Week as part of the 71st UN General Assembly, and will chair two Security Council discussions on Syria and aviation security.

- Stuff