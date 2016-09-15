Syria, a country marked by heartache, where children's lives have been turned upside down

Reuters A boy carries a girl after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr on April 18.

OPINION: After five years of conflict, Syria has become a country marked by unbelievable heartache and loss. UNICEF New Zealand Communications Director Patrick Rose was in Damascus recently, where children's lives have been turned upside down.

As I drive over the mountain into Damascus the driver says that since the crisis started it's rare to see Damascus without big plumes of black smoke rising at different points in the city. Apart from the occasional artillery shell or mortar, I was lucky that no major attacks took place while I was there and I was able to meet amazingly resilient children and families.

While the horror of Aleppo feels far away from the 'normal' life of Damascus, the frontline is only a couple of kilometres from the city centre and the scars of war are not hard to find.

Reuters Children injured in a bombardment by Syrian government forces at a field hospital in Douma, near the Syrian capital Damascus, on September 3.

From omnipresent military checkpoints, to gutted factories to the frantic patriotism and flag waving, it's clear that all is not well in the Syrian capital. While the city has been spared the full scale destruction of other Syrian towns, it's residents are often the survivors of some of the war's most notorious battles and sieges.

MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS Syrian refugees children walk after heavy rain at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria.

I met a woman with three children. She had lost her husband and was trapped inside Madaya while the city was under siege. Her six-year-old daughter, Nour, was severely deformed by tumours, leaving her in great pain, unable to speak or walk.

Because of Nour's major health problems, they were evacuated from Madaya and were spared the worst of the starvation and siege that followed. Their neighbours were not so lucky and many of them are still trapped in the besieged suburb. While Nour and her family were fortunate to get out, like so many others they're now struggling to survive in a city where everyone has a story of loss, where many have been displaced and both jobs and resources are increasingly scarce.

Like Kiwis, Syrians are very proud people and even on hard times, they're reluctant to accept a handout. In the urbane centre of Damascus, kids don't want to be stigmatised or shamed by wearing the 'free clothes' from aid organisations. UNICEF has worked with local partners to set up an e-voucher system that helps vulnerable families feel some degree of normalcy. Mothers are given a card loaded with credit which allows them to buy school clothes for their children and jackets for the coming winter.

Nour/UNICEF Her six-year-old daughter, Nour, was severely deformed by tumours, leaving her in great pain, unable to speak or walk.

It was amazing to see how proud the mothers were to take their kids shopping, despite the trying circumstances they live in. After struggling to get by for so long, a mother can take her child shopping for shoes or perhaps one special thing that they really want. It's so important for these children to feel like they have some degree of normality and choice.

I visited a UNICEF-supported centre which has been helping vulnerable children and single mothers. Nine years ago the orphanage supported about 300 children. Because of the war, the centre now helps more than 20,000 children with food baskets, clothing vouchers, free health care and counselling services.

Medicine is expensive and difficult to access because of the crisis, but mothers are able to walk into the centre and receive free health care. It's such a relief for these families.

AP A Syrian refugee prepares food with her children in Lebanon in 2013.

I spoke with young girls who have experienced severe hardship and trauma. Some told me of how their fathers left years ago, presumably killed in the war, but nobody knows. Others spoke of how their fathers were killed in mortar attacks or in the fighting.

These girls have been marked by loss but have transformed their lives due to their own resilience and courage. They have been able to process their loss and develop coping mechanisms with the help of counselling.

I visited a health clinic and asked a 13-year-old girl who was being treated why she had come. She told me, "I'm here because I'm not growing anymore."

Reuters A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.

Doctors regularly treat children who are showing signs of malnutrition, children who look gaunt, smaller and thinner than they should. While most children of Damascus are well fed, I spent time with vulnerable families who are struggling to get enough for their children to eat and the compound effects of shortages is starting to show.

UNICEF provides clinics with therapeutic food and every child showing signs of malnutrition, is able to get additional nutrients into their diet and avoid severe malnutrition.

Sadly, in cities under siege like Aleppo and Madaya, there are levels of malnutrition that no child should have to go through. UNICEF malnutrition efforts are crucial and are unfortunately set to increase as the crisis continues and intensifies.

MUHAMMAD HAMED Syrian refugee children pose as they play near their families' residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria.

Syria is a complex environment to work in and UNICEF's key aim is to help children. We are not involved in politics, instead we stay neutral and help as many children as possible.

Everybody wants this war to be over and the Syrian people hold stories of unbelievable loss. The loss for their country, their loss of peace, their safety and their sense of normality. The loss for their children whose whole lives have been turned upside down.

Patrick Rose is ​UNICEF New Zealand Communications Director and was in Damascus recently.

ReliefAid Two Syrian children in Aleppo model their new jackets for the winter from Shelter Box charity, after a supply-run by New Zealand's ReliefAid

This article was supplied as part of Stuff's partnership with Unicef NZ. UNICEF stands up for every child so they can have a childhood. Find out more at unicef.org.nz