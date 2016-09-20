Syria aid convoys halted

UN suspends all Syria aid convoys after air strike

RED CRESCENT/FACEBOOK All UN aid convoys have been suspended after an air strike on Monday.

The United Nations has suspended all aid convoy movements in Syria after an air strike hit a 31-truck convoy late on Monday.

On Tuesday, UN humanitarian aid spokesman Jens Laerke said the agency had recently been allowed by the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas in the country.

However, following the strike, all movements were suspended, Laerke told a briefing.

"As an immediate security measure, other convoy movements in Syria have been suspended for the time being pending further assessment of the security situation," he said.

- Reuters