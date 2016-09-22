US tests for mustard agent after rocket attack near Iraq base

A US soldier in Iraq.
US ARMY

A US soldier in Iraq.

Islamic State forces fired a shell that may have contained a chemical agent onto a military base in northern Iraq.

The US military is carrying out tests to see what, if anything, was used in the rocket attack by Islamic State that came within hundreds of metres of US forces but injured no one.

A US military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the first of two initial tests showed the presence of a mustard agent but the second did not.

None of the US forces who inspected the shell fragments have displayed symptoms of exposure to a mustard agent, the official added.

Ad Feedback

 - Reuters

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Google Earth shows new military base video

Bringing ancient history to life video

Did Isis use mustard gas?

History of mankind rewritten

'What credibility do you have?'

Medics come under attack

Zuckerberg pledges to end disease

Syria 'a byword for failure' - Key video

'Incest' brother stays behind bars

Driver slams into police station

Woman stabbed over 20 times

US rates on hold

Capsizing kills 43 migrants

'Make or break moment' in Syria

Blow for Uber in Finnish court

Ad Feedback
special offers