Did Isis use mustard gas?

US tests for mustard agent after rocket attack near Iraq base

US ARMY A US soldier in Iraq.

Islamic State forces fired a shell that may have contained a chemical agent onto a military base in northern Iraq.

The US military is carrying out tests to see what, if anything, was used in the rocket attack by Islamic State that came within hundreds of metres of US forces but injured no one.

A US military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the first of two initial tests showed the presence of a mustard agent but the second did not.

None of the US forces who inspected the shell fragments have displayed symptoms of exposure to a mustard agent, the official added.

- Reuters