Castaways saved by 'SOS' in sand

Men stranded on deserted island rescued after crew spots 'SOS' in sand

US NAVY The SOS message was spotted by a US Navy aircrew.

Two men have been rescued from an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean after crews spotted the letters 'SOS' written in the sand.

The mariners were marooned on an island in Chuuk State in Micronesia on August 19 "with limited supplies and no emergency equipment" on board, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

They had left Weno Island en route for Tamatam Island in a five-metre vessel the previous day and when the two men failed to arrive at their destination a day later, a search effort was launched in the western Pacific on August 19, according to a statement released by the US Coast Guard in Guam.

In recent days, crews from Coast Guard District 14 - which covers the Hawaiian islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Saipan area - searched nearly 17,000 square miles using 15 boats and two aircraft, the statement said.

On Wednesday, rescuers caught a break after a search vessel spotted flashing lights on an uninhabited island in Micronesia, the statement said. When a helicopter was sent to investigate, the pilots noticed "SOS" etched into the sand.

The castaways were spotted "on the beach near the makeshift sign."

US NAVY One of the men waves at the US Navy plane.

The men - identified by the US Embassy in Kolonia, Micronesia, as Linus and Sabina Jack, both in their 50s - were picked up on Friday and transferred to Nomwin atoll, the statement said.

"The Search and Rescue Operation for Linus and Sabina Jack has been successfully completed," the embassy posted on Facebook Thursday.

"They are found and are waiting for a ship to take them home."

The searchers had their work cut out for them.

"The Coast Guard 14th District covers an area of responsibility more than 12.2 million square miles of land and sea, an area almost twice the size of Russia," Jennifer Conklin, search and rescue mission coordinator at the Coast Guard Command Center Honolulu, said in a statement earlier this year.

"Often times, we are thousands of miles away from those who need help and because of that our partnerships with the Navy, other search and rescue organisations, partner Pacific nations and AMVER are essential."

AMVER is a voluntary Coast Guard-sponsored global ship reporting system.

It is the second similar rescue in the region in recent months.

In April, three men were rescued from the uninhabited Micronesian island of Fanadik after a large wave capsized their six metre skiff about three kilometres offshore.

Stranded several hundred miles north of Papua New Guinea, the men arranged palm fronds in the sand to spell out 'HELP'.

It would take three days for a crew aboard a Navy plane to spot them waving life jackets next to their sign.

Once found, their families were notified and, in the end, they were put on a small local boat back to Pulap, from where they initially set out to sea. No injuries were reported.

- The Washington Post