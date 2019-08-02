Students fight back after property manager threatens to name and shame tenants

The floorboards of a student flat where the outline left by a painter's tools can be seen.

A Dunedin property manager took down a Facebook post threatening to name and shame tenants after aggrieved students laid dozens of complaints.

The complaints surfaced after Stuff reported on the developing fallout between a group of flatmates and Cutlers property management managing director Matt Cutler.

He posted dozens of emails between his office and the tenants on Facebook on Tuesday, but stopped short of naming them "to avoid more drama than there needs to be".

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The hallway of a student flat covered in mould.

The post was later pulled when other students started posting about their own dealings with the company.

READ MORE:

* Ali Mau: Wake up and smell the mould, landlords

* Mould, leaking wastewater disgusts Dunedin student flat tenants

* Inside a chilly six-bedroom Dunedin flat

* The student flat where shabby meets luxe

* Mock ad for burnt-out Dunedin flat designed to scare

* Stuff Nation: Top 5 student accommodation comments

Cutler told Stuff he "certainly could have approached this better", but did not want his company to be unfairly targeted.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cutlers has come under fire over its handling of a student tenancy issue.

He cited another rental company that had to remove signwriting from its cars after it was targeted by students after an article in student magazine Critic.

"I decided I would regret doing nothing and potentially allowing our staff to be subject to the same abuse – especially in a case like this where the tenants' statements are 100 per cent false."

The flat referred to in Cutler's post had spoken to student magazine Critic about problems with buzzing lights at their Queen St flat and broken promises about new carpet, paint and a dishwasher.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The path up to a student flat was muddy and slippery during the cold wet winter months.

Cutler then sent them an email saying they were "making public false accusations" and threatening to publish their names.

The tenants told Stuff they stood by their claims and urged other students experiencing difficulties with their flats to seek help.

The former tenant of another flat said Cutler sent them a text in 2017 asking them to pay an extra $248.57 because "last year was a leap year".

"[I] don't think we paid it as we were law students," they told Stuff.

Cutler said tenants were required to pay for the period of their lease. It was not his personal preference, but that of some of his clients.

OUSA chief executive Debbie Downs said she was pleased to see the post Cutler made on Tuesday had been removed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A hole in the floor of a student flat at the centre of a stoush with a rental company.

The tenants were yet to decide whether they would take any further action, but OUSA would "support the tenants in question", she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The gap where the tenants allege a dishwasher was meant to go after it was promised by a tenancy manager.