Priming businesses to bounce back

Sarah Moore, Neighbourly's business solutions manager, says they have the tools to help small businesses connect with their communities.

Nearly every small business in New Zealand has endured enforced downtime, but many are gearing up to bounce back.

The team at Neighbourly, Stuff’s community-focused social network, are using their reach and ability to connect people to give small enterprises a push with free access to one of its premium services.

Neighbourly business solutions director Sarah Moore said Business Boost can give those companies a presence online in a time when it's difficult to connect physically with their communities.

“We’ve thrown this open to every small business in New Zealand. It’s our way of saying thank you and recognising this is a tough time for businesses of every size.”

READ MORE:

* Big businesses must do their part to help small businesses survive Covid-19

* Downward dog, wobbly cat, two-pronged therapy

* REVIEW: Catnap Cafe an almost purrfect way to get a feline fix



She said hospitality businesses such as cafés and restaurants have “jumped on this really quickly”.

“Small businesses are navigating a whole new world - facing considerable restrictions and entirely new ways of working. But we have a whole community of neighbours, who have joined Neighbourly because they care about their communities and want to see them thrive.

Moore said she’s noticed a lot of chat on Neighbourly about how the hospitality industry really needs their support.

“Members have been sharing alternative delivery solutions and openly discussing how to support the businesses around them.”

supplied/Not-For-Syndication David Downs of SOS Business says around half their traffic has come through Neighbourly

Devonport-based David Downs established SOS Business in response to the covid-19 crisis, and he found a perfect fit in Neighbourly. SOS Business allows people to buy forward vouchers from their favourite local outlets to be redeemed when trading restrictions ease and over half of its traffic has come via Neighbourly.

“It’s been huge actually and it was so nice that they’ve reached out to us. While it is e-commerce, the reality is it’s small businesses and it's the communities around those small businesses that are really supporting them.”

SOS Business has generated over $1.2million in sales for 2500 kiwi enterprises.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF./The-Press Alyssa O'Connor and Nate Ball of Catnap Cafe in Christchurch love their Sydenham community spirit.

Nate Ball and his wife Alyssa O’Connor own the South Island’s only cat café, Catnap, in Sydenham, Christchurch.

Ball said with the right preparation and community connection there were definitely positives to be taken out of the nation’s coronavirus response.

“I think the good thing about New Zealand is that we won the chance of getting back to better than normal with a reinvigorated focus on small business.”

With 16 cats to take care of, there’s never a dull moment for him and his wife Alyssa O’Connor while they wait for life to come back to normal.

“They’re definitely looking forward to getting back into things as well. They’re keen for some extra attention.”

Ball thought Neighbourly had the potential to connect their business with other enterprises and residents in the area.

“Everyone’s on the same page. They’re very friendly. All the other cafés around here we get on really well with.”

Staying connected on Neighbourly means businesses can keep in touch with their communities while the doors are closed - by introducing the team behind brands, sharing updates on new services, offering expert advice and being the friendly business their neighbours are happy to support.

supplied/The-Dominion-Post Central Wellington eatery Bao BQ is focusing on connecting with apartment residents in their area.

Alan Sun of Bao BQ restaurant in Wellington said they are eagerly awaiting what the Government’s conditions will be under level 2 to see what is required of businesses like theirs.

In the meantime they are just about to start deliveries through UberEats.

He said they joined Business Boost because they operated in a central city area with a lot of apartments nearby and wanted to connect with people in their neighbourhood and let them know what was happening.

“We thought even at level two there will still be a lot of people working from home, so we will lose a lot of customers in the offices, so we wanted to concentrate on the residents around us.”