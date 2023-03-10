Stuff Research Community - Terms and Conditions

The Stuff Research Community platform is operated by Stuff Limited ("Stuff").

The Stuff Research Community is an invitation only membership platform to enable quick turn-around quantitative and qualitative inhouse research by Stuff to gain a deep understanding of New Zealanders. As a member of the Stuff Research Community, you will be asked to participate in a number of online registration surveys and participate in regular surveys throughout the term of your membership.

These terms and conditions and the documents, policies, notices and disclaimers referred to below (together, the Terms and Conditions), constitute a legally binding agreement between you (being the person registered to use the Stuff Research Community) and Stuff regarding membership of and use of the Stuff Research Community.

Membership of the Stuff Research Community is conditional upon acceptance and compliance with the Terms and Conditions. Your use of the Stuff Research Community constitutes your acceptance of the Terms and Conditions.

Stuff may vary the specifications, rates, rewards, rules and conditions of any element of the Stuff Research Community at any time in which case Stuff shall provide 30 days' notice before such variation on the Stuff Research Community landing page hosted on the Stuff website. Stuff reserves the right to change, vary or amend these terms due to legal non-compliance without any prior notice to you. You will be bound by the amended, varied or replaced terms and conditions until you close your membership or until your membership is terminated in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.

Conditions of Membership

The following are conditions of membership in the Stuff Research Community. An individual must:

be over the age of 18; be a resident of New Zealand; only apply for one membership; not join nor use the Stuff Research Community on behalf of another individual; be contactable by email or phone; attempt to complete a survey within a 12 month period to remain an active member.

Your activities on Stuff Research Community must not:

introduce any viruses, Trojan horses, worms, time bombs, cancelbots or other computer programming routines that may damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or Personal Information; create any liability (civil or criminal) for Stuff or any third party provider, cause Stuff to lose (in whole or in part) the services of our suppliers; violate any law, statute, ordinance or regulation, (including, but not limited to, those governing export control, consumer protection, unfair competition, anti-discrimination or false advertising); involve any attempt to access any data or system, service or communication which you are not authorised to access; violate the rights of any third parties, including intellectual property rights.

Stuff reserves the right to terminate the membership of individuals who violate the above conditions of membership. In addition to the above, Stuff reserves the right to terminate the membership of an individual for any other reason at Stuff's sole discretion. Stuff may terminate your access to Stuff Research Community at any time at its sole and absolute discretion, including (but not limited to) as a result of You breaching the Terms and Conditions. Stuff is under no obligation to continue to make Stuff Research Community available and may cease provision of Stuff Research Community at any time without notice or penalty.

Prize Draws

Each survey that you complete shall make you eligible for one entry into the quarterly prize draw. The more surveys you complete, the more times you will be entered into the prize draw.

By participating in prize draws, you agree to have your name published via email in the case that you are a winner. Only first names and town/city of residence shall be published.

To be eligible for the quarterly prize draws you must have completed surveys within the previous quarter. The draw will take place at Stuff Limited within the month following a completed quarter (January, April, July, October).

Employees or immediate family members or flatmates of employees of Stuff Limited and its agency partners will not be eligible for the prize draw.

Winners will be notified by email, and prizes will be awarded in the form of a prezzy card. Cash or cheque payments are not possible. All prizes must be claimed within 1 month of original notification being sent by Stuff. In the event that any prizes remain unclaimed after that time, the prize will be forfeited.

Attending research sessions

As a member of the Stuff Research Community, you may be invited to attend real-time research sessions such as interviews or focus groups. Attendance at such sessions will be remunerated in the form of prezzy cards at a set rate based on the time commitment and effort required, and agreed prior to attending the session. Cash or cheque payments are not possible.

Your Privacy

During the completion of the online registration surveys and when using the Stuff Research Community, including when submitting surveys, we will collect Personal Information (as defined under the Privacy Act 2020 from time to time) (Personal Information) and behavioural data. Any Personal Information and other information provided by you will be processed by us in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Please ensure that You read the Privacy Policy to learn about what Personal Information we collect in connection with the Stuff Research Community, how we handle it and for what purposes we use it. You may access certain Personal Information held by us by logging into your account, and for more information you can email us at privacy@stuff.co.nz.

Stuff shall own all aggregated data it collects in the course of the Stuff Research Community. Stuff shall delete all Personal Information of inactive members three years after the date of the last activity.

You may close your account at any time by emailing research@stuff.co.nz and requesting that your membership be closed. When You close your membership, all Personal information will be deleted from the Stuff Research Community platform.

Intellectual Property

Stuff is the owner of the Stuff Research Community platform. All trademarks, brands and names appearing on the Stuff Research Community are the property of their respective owners. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions is intended to grant you any rights or licences to any intellectual property owned by Stuff or any third party.

You hereby assign to Stuff your intellectual property rights in any materials or information submitted by you to Stuff Research Community (Submitted Materials). You must not include any information subject to confidentiality obligations in Submitted Materials. Without limitation to the foregoing you hereby provide Stuff with an irrevocable consent to use and modify the Submitted Materials without attribution and to modify the Submitted Materials at Stuff's sole and absolute discretion.

Liability

To the extent permitted by law, Stuff will not be liable or responsible to you for, and you release us from and indemnify us against: any loss, damage, liability or claim including but not limited to loss, damage or corruption of data or records, loss of opportunity, revenue, profit, goodwill anticipated savings, or other economic loss, liability, expense, costs or damage; or any indirect, consequential or economic loss or loss of profits, or incidental or punitive damages, however arising, suffered by you under or in connection with Stuff Research Community or the Terms and Conditions, except to the extent such loss, damage, liability or claim is caused by our negligent act or omission.

Assignment

We may assign, novate or otherwise deal with any of our rights or obligations under the Terms and Conditions without obtaining your consent.

Governing Law

These Terms and Conditions are governed by and construed according to the laws of New Zealand. You agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of New Zealand in relation to these Terms and Conditions and your access and use of Stuff Research Community.