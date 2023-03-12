Gunshots heard, multiple roads closed at Pukekohe

There is a heavy police presence at Pukekohe on Sunday. (File image)

There is a heavy police presence in Pukekohe and several roads are closed off as police attend to a major disorder incident on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, the public have been asked to avoid the area around the vicinity of Beatty Road.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A resident said she heard multiple gunshots shortly after 1pm, and saw several police cars racing to the scene.

A St John spokesperson said they were at the scene, and have responded with a number of emergency vehicles.

They were notified of an incident at 1pm, and responded with four ambulances and four rapid response units.

Three patients were assessed, two in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said one of the patients in a moderate condition and the patient in serious condition were transported to hospital, and the third patient was treated at the scene.

More to come ...