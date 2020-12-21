A marathon to change the culture of sport

The allegations are similar to many made around the world of gymnastics.

Stuff journalists and editors reflect on how they covered some of the biggest stories of a remarkable year and how the value of journalism has shone through, in this series.

It was journalism that played a vital role in exposing former United States gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse of hundreds of gymnasts. And journalism that led to a movement of exposing abusive practices in the sport across the globe.

Stuff is part of that movement.

What started in New Zealand with a review of the Netflix documentary Athlete A came a tidal wave of messages via email, social media and phone.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Former elite gymnast turned advocate Olivia Jöbsis was one of the first to share her experiences.

Messages from gymnasts – current and former, club to elite – coaches, judges and parents; all sharing stories about the normalised “insidious” culture associated with gymnastics. Of psychological and verbal abuse, of body shaming that led to life long battles with food and body image, of sexualisation, of biased judging and score tampering, of coaches being bullied, of training too long and too hard, and of athletes competing while carrying serious injuries that have left some scarred for life.

Stuff has published more than two dozen stories as part of the investigation. The more stories we wrote, the more the gymnastics community reached out, even though some of those who spoke up initially were called “vindictive”.

There were those afraid to speak up because of feared repercussions – marginalisation and non-selection – but many felt empowered to share their stories, hoping to influence positive change in the sport they love.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Former gymnast Belinda Moore was one of the first former athletes to share their experiences with Stuff.

Women and girls' stories, voices and experiences have often been sidelined in sport. Sport has traditionally been a man’s domain, and to some extent it still is. For many who bravely shared their stories with Stuff, it was the first time they had been told “I believe you. Your voice is important. Your experiences are valid.”

And the investigation has led to a few big wins and some smaller victories.

Within the first week of the initial stories emerging, Minister for Sport Grant Robertson called the allegations “deeply concerning” and called for others to step forward. Sport New Zealand opened up its Independent Complaints Mechanism to everyone in gymnastics. There were calls for a truly independent sports integrity body.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Minister for Sport Grant Robertson called the allegations “deeply concerning” and called for others in the gymnastics community to step forward.

Gymnastics New Zealand also stepped away from handling complaints after the community called for an independent investigation. Then, the organisation commissioned an independent review led by former World Anti-doping Agency boss David Howman.

In September Howman engaged Silver Fern captain turned doctor Lesley Nicol and former elite gymnast Rachel Vickery as co-reviewers following gymnasts’ calls for women to oversee the process.

An extension to the original eight-week review was put in place after Stuff revealed gymnasts had lost trust in Gymnastics New Zealand and the process.

Review findings into the culture of gymnastics are due any time.

The Athletes Federation and the Human Rights Commission are now also involved.

New Zealand academics have joined the many voices in the Stuff investigation. They are leading the way calling for a global change in the sport, where a “win-at-all-costs” mentality driven by “sport as a commodity”, and idea that tiny, pre-pubescent athletes are best suited to the sport, along with the forced hyper-feminisation of athletes, has enabled abusive practices in gymnastics.

Ross Giblin Leading gymnastics researcher Dr Georgia Cervin has become a vocal advocate for change.

Following a story about the expectation on female athletes to wear leotards – with international guidelines stating leotards must not delineate two centimetres below the buttocks – Gymnastics New Zealand announced it would loosen the rules and allow shorts.

The voices of the many have also empowered others to speak up, such as in canoe racing and hockey.

The investigation has also received international recognition, with other world-class media organisations, like the New York Times, quoting Stuff’s coverage.

But all of this is just the tip of the iceberg, not just in gymnastics but in sport as a whole in New Zealand. This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and we are still in the first few kilometres.

While we can’t change the past experiences of those in the sporting community, we can hold power to account, ask for transparency, and help change the culture to ensure no one else goes through what those gymnasts have been through.

That’s the power of journalism.