Stuff's annual B Corporation report – January 2023

In May 2022, Stuff became a Certified B Corporation.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to achieve high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B stands for benefit.

B Corps form a movement transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, and here at Stuff we’re proud to fly the flag.

READ MORE:

* Why Stuff chose to become a B Corp

* B Corps explained: How they are gaining in popularity

* How B Corps are moving Aotearoa towards zero carbon



Kia ora and welcome to Stuff’s annual B Report.

The B Report unites our diversity and inclusion and environmental reporting and may, over time, include more measurable data based on the B Corp Assessment Framework.

B Corps are assessed in five key areas.

Firstly we are measured on the governance of the company, measuring our commitment to purpose, ethics, accountability and transparency.

The next area is customers. This includes the way we build long-term, values-aligned relationships and products and services that serve and empower people in need.

Workers (our people) is the third focus area, which looks at whether we provide high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose, and foster a fair and equitable workforce.

The community area looks at how we reduce inequality through local economic development and fair trade supply chain.

And lastly, B Corp has a big focus on environment and how we bring about healthier land, air, water and habitat.

Measuring our progress means we can hold ourselves to account for shifting the dial towards the best possible outcomes for people, communities and the planet.

Ngā mihi,

Annamarie Jamieson

Stuff People Director and Head of Change

STUFF Stuff climate change editor Eloise Gibson speaks to Kirsty McKay, Simon Coley, Mike Carroll about how B Corps are moving Aotearoa towards zero carbon.

Our people

Stuff is an organisation for all New Zealanders. We believe that bringing your true self to work is key to building a winning team. That’s why diversity and inclusion is woven into the everyday fabric of who we are and what we do.

To better serve our customers, audiences and communities we must also strive to reflect that diversity within our workplace. We want all of our people to grow, thrive and be successful because when that happens, it’s reflected positively in our interaction with you.

While we have achieved great strides in gender representation, our goal is to achieve the same progress in the ethnic representation of our people. We are committed to a series of initiatives over the coming years to achieve a workforce that is reflective of the diverse population of Aotearoa.

What does diversity and inclusion mean to us?

Diversity means all the ways we differ, and it includes everyone. It includes our visible differences such as gender, race and ethnicity and visible disabilities. But it also includes our non-visible differences such as sexual orientation, social class, heritage, religion, unseen disabilities, different perspectives and thought processes, education, family status and age.

Inclusion means valuing and celebrating differences and encouraging a workplace and culture where all can thrive. This means individuals are supported, respected, engaged, have a voice and are able to develop skills and talents in line with our values.

It's also about social inclusion and making sure Stuff is open to all, no matter what background.

Equity in a workplace means everyone receives fair treatment. When equity exists, people have equal access to opportunities. It will set up an advantageous environment for both Stuff and our people.

It will be evident in how we work, to our people, our partners and our audience. It will be part of the DNA of Stuff, how we hire and develop our people and how we create our content. We want to see the deep, rich diversity in our communities reflected in our workforce and content.

Stuff Seijin Bae was a barista at the cafe in Stuff's Auckland office.

Diversity and inclusion at Stuff

Creative spirit

Agenda-setting programme that provides employment opportunities for young adults living with intellectual disabilities – “real jobs for real people”.

Ethnicity equity

Capturing data so we can measure equity around ethnicity in our workplace and make positive changes.

Coffee coop

An innovative programme highlighting true immersion by giving the deaf community a pathway to follow a passion.

Deaf Aotearoa

Stuff celebrates our diverse culture with NZ Sign Language Week.

Gender equity

Implemented procedures to address the systemic and structural gender pay gap to enhance our fair and equitable workplace.

DVFree tick

Accreditation shows we have taken tangible steps to create a domestic violence-free workplace.

Flexible working

Stuff commits to flexible working conditions for employees to enhance their well-being and increase productivity.

Te reo Māori

We offer te reo Māori language courses for all staff.

Parental leave

Stuff offers additional benefits to employees who are primary or secondary carers and has practices in place to ensure they are not disadvantaged.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ripu Bhatia is a reporter in Stuff's Auckland office.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Emma Barrett in Stuff's Auckland office.

So how are we doing?

Gender pay gap

Stuff's gender pay gap continues to be an area of focus and refinement in regard to the calculation methodology and reduction.

For FY22 we included performance-based payments grossed up for the full year. As such, the gender pay gap for FY22 is 6.9%. If we applied the same methodology to our FY21 figures, the gap was 5.7% (reported in FY21 as 4.7%).

We are pleased to see the fixed remuneration pay gap has reduced in FY22 by 0.8% for the same period, which is a positive indicator that the changes we are making to pay policy and practice are gaining traction.

The overall gap is largely due to higher representation of females in certain occupations. We are monitoring the fluctuations in our pay gap and continue to address the underlying causes as we aim for gender pay equity.

Environment

The Forever Project is Stuff’s commitment to covering the climate crisis, the steps we take as a company to reduce our environmental impact, and the ways we partner with other companies to tackle problems.

Editorially, we’ve assembled a world-class reporting team dedicated to making climate change feel tangible and urgent, through stories that convey the scale of the challenges ahead and hope for a better future.

The Forever Project includes compelling digital coverage, a print publication, interactives, podcasts and events.

The Stuff Forever Fund is a fund established to invest in smart startup businesses that are focused on having a positive impact on the environment. We use our unrivalled reach into New Zealand communities to amplify the work of companies that benefit from the fund, like Wild Clean, so they can have an even bigger impact.

We also know that if we are to hold others to account when it comes to the environment, we have to lead the way in how we run our own business.

We’re members of the Climate Leaders Coalition and in 2019 we set a target to achieve a 25% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 using a science-based approach that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5C.

We’re on track to achieve our 2025 target but are always looking for ways to do more.

Climate risk disclosure

In 2022 we completed our first climate risk disclosure drawing on the TCFD framework.

Engaging a broad range of stakeholders from different parts of the business, we worked with an external consultant to identify the specific physical and transitional climate-related risks and opportunities that are most material to Stuff, the potential impacts of these, and our actions to address them.

A copy of our climate risk disclosure can be found here.

Climate Action Plan – our strategy

Mitigation

Our priorities: Electrify our fleet, improve our energy efficiency, decarbonise our products, improve our reporting.

Adaptation

Our priorities: TCFD Climate Risk Assessment, TNFD Nature-based Risk Assessment.

Transition

Our priorities: Explore renewable electricity technology, work with ethical and sustainable suppliers, help Kiwis make a difference through The Forever Project, embrace and encourage active travel to and from work, educate and enable our staff and board members.

FY22 Emissions Reduction

Stuff has made a big effort to increase the accuracy of emissions reporting in FY22. Verification of scope 1 and scope 2 was conducted in accordance with ISO 14064-3:2019, with reasonable assurance given on the measurement.

In the current financial year (FY23) we will be putting systems and processes in place to meet our obligations under the new Climate Leaders Coalition 2022 Statement of Ambition. We are proud to be acknowledged as an early adopter of the statement.

Scope 1

Stuff’s scope 1 emissions are up 3% on FY21 but down 25% against our base year of FY19. Fuel use has reduced due to the introduction of more fuel-efficient, electric and hybrid vehicles, while the inclusion of emissions from equipment previously not identified caused the increase on FY21.

Scope 2

Stuff’s actual unit electricity usage (kWh) is down 4% compared with FY21 and down 18% compared to base year FY19.

However, due to a 20% increase in Ministry for Environment’s purchased electricity emissions factor in FY22 – which was adjusted to align with international reporting standards and takes into account a dry season where more electricity was supplied to the grid by fossil fuels, rather than hydro – Stuff’s scope 2 emissions are 14% up on FY21, and 1% up on the base year of FY19.

Progress to our reduction target

Looking at the big picture, combined FY22 Scope 1 and 2 emissions are down 12% on the base year of FY19. This means that Stuff is still on track to meet its FY25 Scope 1 and 2 emissions target of a 25% reduction (base FY19).

Overall, we are pleased with our progress and look forward to continue decreasing emissions as we move towards our 2025 target.