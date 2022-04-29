Stuff wins best editorial category in awards recognising top international digital stories published on the web

Stuff has won the best editorial story category, and was a finalist in another category in the sixth annual awards run by Brisbane-based digital storytelling platform Shorthand.

The aim of the awards is to recognise the best digital stories published on the web around the world, with almost 200 nominations being received for the Shorthand Awards 2022.

Judges chose Stuff report Enduring: The Restoration of Te Urewera as winner of the best editorial story category.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Stuff report on a literary treasure found in dilapidated Ferrymead House in Christchurch.

For the report, national correspondent Florence Kerr and visual journalist Lawrence Smith looked at developments in former national park Te Urewera in the seven years since it was officially recognised as a legal person.

READ MORE:

* Stuff brands win big at magazine awards

* Stuff leads the way with 81 nominations in the Voyager Media Awards

* Meet Stuff's senior editorial team



Stuff was also a finalist in the community choice award. The story The Hoarder’s Treasure by senior reporter Michael Wright and visual journalist Chris Skelton reported on the discovery of one of New Zealand’s greatest literary treasures in a rundown Christchurch house.