Stuff's The Commune wins Podcast of the Year at NZ awards

A new documentary podcast from Stuff, The Commune, examines the controversial Centrepoint community and its legacy.

Stuff’s 12-part documentary podcast The Commune has won Podcast of the Year at the New Zealand Podcast Awards. The Lake, about Lake Alice Psychiatric Facility, won gold in two of the award sections.

Stuff Chief Audio Officer Nadia Tolich said the company had “firmly established itself as a leading producer of world-class original podcasts”.

“Our talented team are proud to amplify the unique storytelling, conversations and perspectives of Aotearoa,” she said.

The Commune, produced by Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, investigated what happened at the notorious free-love commune Centrepoint.

READ MORE:

* The Lake, a Stuff-produced podcast, takes gold award at New York Festival Radio Awards

* The vault of Centrepoint stories is only just being cracked open

* Podcast on Lake Alice abuse among Stuff projects to receive NZ On Air funding



Dudding and Bingham spent 18 months investigating the commune in Albany on the northern outskirts of Auckland.

Phil Johnson/Stuff The Commune is a 12-part documentary podcast series from Stuff about the Centrepoint community.

They heard many extraordinary stories about Centrepoint that had never been told in public before, and realised many more would probably never be heard, because the cost to the teller would be too steep, Dudding said.

It was a community that went desperately off the rails, finally collapsing in 2000 - after a string of child sex abuse and drug-dealing convictions.

But it was also a community that for the longest time thought it was doing great things: figuring out a better way to live by following a philosophy that focussed on free love and fringe psychotherapy.

STUFF Over seven podcast episodes, journalist Aaron Smale talks to survivors of Lake Alice - like Leoni McInroe - as well as former staff, and goes in search of the psychiatrist who oversaw the experimental therapies at Lake Alice, Dr Selwyn Leeks. (Published November 2021)

The Commune also won gold in the True Crime Section and won the Spotlight Award. It won silver in the Best Documentary Podcast category and silver in the Creativity Award category.

The Lake, made by Wellington-based Popsock and produced by Stuff, won the Creativity Award gold, and won gold in the Best Factual Podcast section.

It took silver for Best True Crime Podcast, bronze in the Best Documentary Podcast section, and bronze in the Best Maori or Pasifika Podcast or Host –Presented By section.

Kathryn George/Stuff True Story is a new current affairs podcast from Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, the makers of the smash-hit Stuff podcast, The Commune.

The Lake details the unlawful use of electroconvulsive therapy at Lake Alice Psychiatric Facility over eight episodes.

In 1972-1977, hundreds of children aged 8-16 were subjected to brutal physical, mental and sexual abuse. Almost 50 years later, the abuse that occurred in the welfare homes was the subject of a Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Bingham and Dudding are now presenting the podcast True Story, in which they take their microphones on the road to find true New Zealand stories: sometimes quirky, sometimes serious – always surprising.