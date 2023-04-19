Stuff podcast The Commune wins silver and bronze at NY Festivals Radio Awards

Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham produced The Commune, a 12-part documentary series about free-love commune Centrepoint.

Stuff’s podcast The Commune has won silver and bronze awards at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The silver award came in the narrative/documentary podcast category, while the bronze was for the serialised podcast category.

Stuff’s podcast True Story was a finalist in the narrative/documentary podcast category.

The Commune, written, reported produced and edited by Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, is a 12-part series that tells the story of free-love commune Centrepoint.

For current affairs podcast series True Story, Bingham and Dudding took their microphones on the road to report on true New Zealand stories – “sometimes quirky, sometimes serious – always surprising”.