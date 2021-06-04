Stuff's Our Truth/Tā Mātou Pono investigation wins global award

Stuff editorial director Mark Stevens reflects on the news company's role in its coverage of Māori. (First aired November 30, 2020)

Stuff’s Our Truth/Tā Mātou Pono project has been recognised with top honours at the International News Media Association (INMA) awards.

Led by Pou Tiaki editor Carmen Parahi, Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono won best in Asia/Pacific, along with the best idea to encourage reader engagement.

Stuff’s One Hot Minute video series by climate change editor Eloise Gibson and producer Adam Dudding also received a bronze medal for best use of audio.

INMA's 2021 Global Media Award winners were chosen from 644 entries from 212 news media brands in 37 countries.

Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono investigated the history of racism in Aotearoa, and involved reporting from each newsroom across the country, from the Far North down to Invercargill.

Kathryn George/Stuff Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono, challenged the history of Aotearoa.

Part one of the series investigated Stuff’s own history, and found Stuff and its newspapers had been racist, contributing to stigma, marginalisation and stereotypes against Māori.

The One Hot Minute video series, hosted by Gibson, gave guests just 60 seconds to share their big idea about climate change.

An interview following the 60 seconds then delved deeper into what they said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Carmen Parahi, Pou Tiaki Editor, has been recognised at both the Voyager Media Awards and International News Media Association Awards for her work on Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono.

Pou Tiaki editor Carmen Parahi, said she was pleased the kaupapa of the Our Truth/Tā Mātou Pono series had gained global attention.

“It’s a great acknowledgement of the challenging but important work undertaken by Stuff to recognise our history and the hurt we’ve caused Māori.

”It’s a win for all of Stuff.”

Parahi was also recently recognised for her part in Stuff's agenda-setting stories which swept the major journalism categories at the 2021 Voyager Media Awards.

The work of #MeTooNZ editor Alison Mau and Parahi earned special praise, with the judges saying their entries in the prestigious Reporter of the Year category "stood out for their contribution to New Zealand's social improvement".

The judges praised Parahi's "extraordinary leadership" on a project that will “change New Zealand journalism for ever – for the better".