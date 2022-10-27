Stuff photographer wins New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year

A selection of images from the 2022 New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year competition.

Taranaki-based photographer Andy MacDonald has been named New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year, marking the third consecutive year a Stuff photographer has taken out the prize.

MacDonald was awarded the prestigious title for a portfolio of images covering social stories, landscapes and wildlife.

“The images were full of colour, action and meaning,” said New Zealand Geographic publisher James Frankham.

“It’s the result of hard graft as a photojournalist, and the eye of an artist looking for patterns, juxtaposing subjects, making angles.”

Andy MacDonald/Supplied Stuff photographer Andy MacDonald has been named New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year for his portfolio of images covering social stories, landscapes and wildlife.

Macdonald receives a $30,000 Heritage Expeditions voyage for his win. He also won the Lightforce Aerial category at the New Zealand Geographic awards.

In addition to MacDonald’s big win, Stuff photographers also took out awards across three other categories.

Ryan Anderson won Electric Kiwi Young Photographer of the Year for his portfolio of social documentary photography.

Andy MacDonald/Supplied New Zealand Geographic publisher James Frankham said that MacDonald’s photos were “full of colour, action and meaning”.

Ricky Wilson claimed the Lumix Society award for his image of a dressing room at a drag cabaret on Auckland’s Karangahape Road.

The Resene Built Environment category was won by Mike Scott for his photo of a silhouette on a bridge in Hamilton.

More than 6000 entries were submitted to seven different categories in this year’s contest – the largest number of submissions in the competition’s history.

Andy MacDonald/Supplied MacDonald’s images were the “result of hard graft as a photojournalist”, said New Zealand Geographic publisher James Frankham.

“2022 marked a change for Kiwis, a cautious re-emergence from social distancing into a world of gradually increasing freedoms,” Frankham said in a statement.

“We were flooded with images of quiet hope, resurgent social gatherings, and in particular, photographs of nature that were dramatically backlit or featured figures dwarfed in their landscape – images of the natural world that evoked awe, scale and the intrinsic power of land and sea.”

Andy MacDonald/Supplied Stuff photographer Andy MacDonald has been named New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year.

Finalists’ work is being showcased at a free public exhibition at the Britomart Precinct in downtown Auckland, and is also available to view on the New Zealand Geographic website.