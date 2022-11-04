Stuff claims two golds, silver at Digital Media Awards Asia 2022

Stuff has claimed two gold awards and a silver at the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Digital Media Awards Asia 2022.

Stuff Circuit won gold in the best use of online video category for the documentary Disordered.

Disordered is a multi-part investigation into Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in New Zealand.

Stuff also claimed gold for the project The Whole Truth: Covid-19 Vaccination, in the best special project for Covid-19 category.

The project explains topics prone to misinformation in a way that aims to inform the public, rather than inflame them.

The Whole Truth was produced by Stuff in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te reo subtitles)

Rounding out Stuff’s slate of wins at the awards was the podcast The Lake.

It won silver in the best podcast/digital audio category.

The podcast, from Stuff and Popsock Media, delves into the brutal treatment of children at the Lake Alice Psychiatric Facility.

The gold and silver awards were handed out at a ceremony in Singapore on Thursday night (local time) as part of the Digital Media Asia conference. About 300 people from 98 organisations in 27 countries attended.

It’s not the first time the projects have received global recognition.

Disordered won in the best use of online video category at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide in September.

At the time, one of the judges called it “a beautiful and gripping telling of an important national story of pain and abuse all too common in countries with a wounded and often overlooked population damaged before they were even born”.

The Lake won a gold award for narrative/documentary podcast at the New York Festival Radio Awards in April.