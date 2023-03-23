Four Stuff podcasts shortlisted for New York radio awards

A new documentary podcast from Stuff, The Commune, examines the controversial Centrepoint community and its legacy.

Four Stuff podcasts have been shortlisted for the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The Commune, which investigates what happened at the notorious free-love commune Centrepoint, is shortlisted in the categories for Narrative/Documentary and Serialized podcasts.

Producers Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham spent 18 months investigating the commune on the northern outskirts of Auckland.

Another Dudding and Bingham-produced podcast, True Story, is shortlisted in the Narrative/documentary podcast category.

The Podium, Stuff's weekly sports podcast produced by Philippa Tolley and hosted by Zoë George, is shortlisted in the Sports category.

Jo vs Cancer, a podcast produced by Chris Reed in which host Jo McKenzie-McLean offers practical, frank, and sometimes darkly funny insights into life with an incurable illness, is shortlisted as a Health/Medical podcast.

Stuff Chief Audio Officer Nadia Tolich says the award nominations "are testament to the hard work of our talented team, who tell the stories and conversations that are unique to Aotearoa".

Winners of the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards will be announced at a virtual gala on April 18.