Stuff's Fire and Fury and Ensemble Edit Festival of Fashion recognised at INMA Global Media Awards

Stuff has been recognised with three second-place wins at the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards for 2023.

Fire and Fury, a documentary by Stuff Circuit’s Paula Penfold and Louisa Cleave took second place in the best new video product or feature category. Stuff and Ensemble came in second place for their use of an event to build a news brand with Stuff and Ensemble Edit’s Festival of Fashion.

Across the 20 national brand categories, Stuff also came second for best use of data to drive a business result and received an honourable mention for best multi-channel client advertising campaign with Pascall: The Family FUNdamentals.

Fire and Fury was released in August 2022 and quickly became one of Stuff Circuit’s most-viewed documentaries.

The 63-minute feature was an investigation into disinformation in New Zealand, focusing on the figures that featured heavily in the Wellington Parliament protests in 2022.

Stuff Circuit analysed hundreds of hours of the key protest drivers’ own video for the documentary and the documentary was Stuff’s most controversial piece of work, as well as its most-watched, with more than 1 million views.

STUFF CIRCUIT Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury was recognised at the 2023 INMA Global Media Awards.

Stuff’s style platform Ensemble also picked up a second place with the 2022 Festival of Fashion receiving the podium placing in the best use of an event to build a news brand category.

The idea for the event came about when NZ Fashion Week was cancelled in February 2022 due to Covid restrictions, prompting Stuff and Ensemble to launch Festival of Fashion – an entirely digital showcase.

The week-long ‘festival’ took place over what was set to be Fashion Week with articles, live blogs, video panels, photo essays, behind the scenes video and more, hosted on Stuff and Ensemble’s websites.

Apela Bell/Ensemble Festival of Fashion: model Baksho backstage at the filming of The Ensemble Edit fashion show, filmed at the kōwhaiwhai exhibition at Tim Melville Gallery.

The INMA Global Media Awards were presented at New York’s Harvard Club on Friday (local time). Awards were presented across 20 categories aimed at surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimising the use of media features, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product and newsroom innovation.

In 2022, Stuff took first place in three categories at the INMA Global Media Awards, and was named as the regional winner for the Asia/Pacific for the Switch On Your Superpower – Premium Stuff campaign.