Angela Blackmoore: when a Stuff investigation helped solve a cold case

Young mother Angela Blackmoore was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen-dining area of her Christchurch home in 1995. (This video was first published in May 2019, before anyone was charged with her murder.)

Stuff journalists and editors reflect on how they covered some of the biggest stories of a remarkable year and how the value of journalism has shone through, in this series.

It was late 2018 when I first spoke to Laurie Anderson.

The former partner of Angela Blackmoore, a young woman murdered 23 years before our meeting, was part way through renovating his home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni.

The interior walls of the Vancouver Cres property had been removed, making the layout more open plan, but Anderson had no trouble pointing out exactly where he’d found the love of his life lying in a pool of drying blood in the kitchen-dining area.

Supplied Laurie Anderson and Angela Blackmoore had recently learned she was pregnant when she was killed in 1995.

Neither of us knew the meeting would help unmask Angela’s killer and the truth around her death. The resulting story, combined with a record police reward prompted an informant to reveal a long held secret.

THE VALUE OF JOURNALISM – READ MORE

* The importance of sorting fact from fiction in a Covid-19 era

* How Covid-19 made us appreciate the value of magazines

* Billy Te Kahika: how Stuff Circuit revealed a `False Profit'

* Cocktails and dumpsters: on the trail of the NZ First Foundation

* How Stuff tackled the 2020 election, in the shadow of Covid-19

* The Leaders Debate - how Stuff and The Press helped shape an election campaign

* Exploited liquor store workers have found an ally and a voice

* A marathon to change the culture of sport

Angela, 21, was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times not long after a pizza was delivered to the property about 9pm on August 17, 1995. She was nine weeks pregnant.

Despite an extensive police investigation, the case appeared to have gone cold.

Over the years, Anderson had welcomed numerous journalists into his home. He hoped that by keeping the case in the public’s eye someone might come forward with the vital piece of information that would catch his partner’s killer.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Laurie Anderson still lives in the home where his partner Angela Blackmoore was murdered in 1995.

However, by the time I walked through the door, the then 55-year-old appeared resigned to the fact that no-one would be arrested for the brutal crime. His answers sounded rehearsed and lacked emotion.

As a journalist, there’s always the thought in the back of your mind, no matter how unrealistic, that a fresh look at a cold case might find the missing piece of the puzzle.

It was that sliver of hope, and a fascination with true crime, that drew me to the case.

Anderson had a theory about who might be responsible for the murder.

With his help, I began an in-depth look at the case.

SUPPLIED Angela Blackmoore and Laurie Anderson pose for a photograph at Fox Glacier in 1995.

In my career as a journalist I’ve become experienced in a number of techniques to develop a story of this kind.

These include fostering the trust of contacts on both sides of the law, sifting through official documents and being persistent and not taking no for an answer.

During my investigation, which spanned several months, I knocked on many doors, obtained never before released information from police and spoke to people they considered “persons of interest”.

One of my biggest challenges was tracking down past and present Vancouver Cres residents who lived near Blackmoore’s home at the time of the murder.

To do this, I relied on decades old electorate and property records.

The resulting long form feature – Dark Secret – formed part of The Homicide Report, a Stuff data project examining why and how New Zealanders kill.

For the project’s launch, police suggested offering a record $100,000 reward for information that led to the resolution of a cold case. Given the work I’d already done around Angela’s murder, it was the logical choice.

Dark Secret was published in May last year. At the same time police announced the reward.

Over the coming weeks, investigators received more than 50 tips from members of the public.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jeremy Powell says he was offered $10,000 to kill Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

One of them suggested the possible involvement of Jeremy Powell and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum.

The pair were in a relationship at the time of the murder and knew Angela.

They were spoken to in the weeks and months after the killing, but not as suspects.

In October last year, police bought them in for questioning.

In an interview that stunned investigators, Powell confessed to stabbing and beating Angela, claiming he was offered $10,000 to kill her.

At the time, police hinted at the possibility of further arrests.

Six months later, a judge granted them a search warrant to obtain copies of two recorded interviews I conducted with a man called David Hawken for Dark Secret.

Hawken, a former debt collector, was one of the people Anderson and police had long suspected was involved in the murder.

Supplied David Hawken is charged with murdering Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore.

When I’d interviewed him, he’d told me he was at home with his pregnant partner on the night of the murder and had a cast iron alibi.

“I didn’t kill her. That’s been proved.”

Despite his emphatic denials, in May Hawken became the third person to be charged with Angela’s murder.

Powell has since been jailed for at least ten years for what the sentencing judge described as the “cold-blooded execution of a defenceless woman”.

Stuff Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, pictured with the cigarette, denies murdering Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

Hawken and Wright-Meldrum will defend the charges at a trial, which is likely to go ahead late next year.

Since the break through in the case last year, it’s been hard to wipe the smile off Anderson’s face.

He finally has the result he’s desperately wanted.

“I couldn’t be happier,” he told me after Powell and Wright-Meldrum were arrested.

“Thank you for your help in bringing it [the case] to the public’s attention.”

His reaction was reward enough but it’s immensely satisfying to know my work as a journalist has played a part in getting justice for Angela.