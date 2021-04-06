How to request a story removal from Stuff

Our policy at Stuff is that we rarely remove historical content from the website unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as an order from a judge.

Published stories form part of the historical record.

However, we accept that there may be extraordinary circumstances through which the ongoing publication of a piece of content may cause more harm to an individual than service to the public good.

In these rare cases, editors may make a decision to change or remove particular content from Stuff.

If you believe that a story about you on Stuff should be removed, please complete the form below with details of your request. Please note that we only accept requests made by the person directly affected, or their legal guardian or lawyer.

A committee of senior editors will meet monthly to review these requests and make a decision on what action to take, if any.

Our decision may include:

Amending a story to include a correction or clarification.

Removing an image or video.

Anonymising a story.

Removing or re-scraping a story in search engines such as Google.

Removing a story entirely from the Stuff website.

Making no change to the story.

Please note that the Criminal Records (Clean Slate) Act 2004 does not apply to media reports of court proceedings.

If you are contacting us about more than one story, please include the additional links in the explanation field.