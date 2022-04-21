Media Council upholds complaint by Grace Wallace against Waikato Times

The Media Council has upheld a complaint from Grace Wallace against the Waikato Times/Stuff.

The complaint centres on a story about Ms Wallace, that the Council agrees was unfair in its portrayal of her.

The story was published in the Waikato Times and on the Stuff website on Sunday February 6, 2022, headlined ‘Life with too much skin: Grace Wallace lives with a rare condition, and conceived through IVF to avoid passing it on’.

In considering this complaint, Council members felt strongly about the importance of media freedom to decide the strongest and most appropriate angle of a story to best serve its audience.

However, in this case, there was a clear change in direction that it appears was never communicated to Ms Wallace. While she believed she was sharing her IVF journey, the final article focused on her excess skin condition, a matter of great vulnerability and anguish for her. It is undisputed that the two are connected - she embarked on IVF to avoid passing her skin condition on to her children - but it was unfair to reangle the story on her condition when the initial approach had been in relation to a series on IVF.

Stories will naturally evolve through the interview process, but the onus is still on the media to communicate that to an interviewee – especially when that interviewee is sharing sensitive personal information.

Ms Wallace’s main complaint is that the final article is very different to what she was expecting; focusing more on her skin condition than her IVF journey. The Waikato Times/Stuff argues the complaint boils down to one of emphasis. It says while Ms Wallace may have preferred her IVF journey be emphasised, the angle of the story presented itself during the interview process when she openly discussed her skin condition and the medical issues she’s faced. It says the drivers of behaviour and the very human tales behind them are what makes compelling and interesting journalism.

This may well be the case, but Council members are of the view that that shift to a story about her skin condition, as opposed to one about her IVF journey, should have been better communicated to Ms Wallace before publication. It was unfair she was effectively blind-sided by what was published.

The article does not provide a fair portrayal of Ms Wallace and is not a fair account of why IVF was the best option for her family. The complaint is upheld under Principle 1 in regard to fairness. The full ruling can be found at www.mediacouncil.org.nz