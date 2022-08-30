Media Council upholds complaint against Stuff from Bethlehem College

The NZ Media Council has upheld a complaint of unfairness against Stuff for failing to seek comment from a school before a story involving that school was first published.

Paul Shakes, Chair of the Bethlehem College Board of Trustees in Tauranga complained about a Stuff article first headlined “Death threats, violence and sexual shaming: allegations of abuse at Christian school” and later headlined “School launch investigation after alleged threats made to students supporting LGBTQIA+ community” which was published on Monday 13 June 2022. He said the story had damaged the College’s reputation.

The story was about a demonstration at the College by a group of students taking part in the International Day of Silence, which is aimed at increasing awareness of the silencing effects of bullying against the LGBTQIA community. The article said during the demonstration those students were the subject of “violence, death threats and verbal attacks”.

Mr Shakes complained Stuff appeared not to have spoken to anyone present at the demonstration and said an internal investigation found the published allegations were false. He also complained the College was not given the opportunity to comment before the story was published. He said while Stuff had agreed to remove the article on the Monday, pending comment from the College this had not happened and the story was only amended some hours later after the College released a public statement about the protest. Stuff did remove the story from its homepage following the complaint, while it awaited further comment.

In response, Stuff says the claims in the article were verified by students at the demonstration who were unnamed because of concerns they had about publicly speaking out. Stuff understood its sources were not interviewed for the school’s internal investigation so discrepancies between the Stuff story and the investigation report were to be expected. Stuff maintains the story was fair and balanced as the College had already made a substantial public comment on Facebook about allegations of discrimination at the school and this was detailed in the story. The story was updated as additional comment was provided by the school.

The NZ Media Council agrees comments in the story were clearly attributed and it accepts Stuff’s statement that the claims were verified by the reporter.

However, the Council considers Stuff ought to have given the College an opportunity to comment before the first version of the story was published. The story raised specific and potentially shocking claims about the behaviour of one group of students at the College towards another group at the school and the College had an appropriate expectation of being asked for comment on the story’s allegation in advance of publication. To not do so was unfair and showed a lack of balance. The later amendments following a public release by the school did not defuse this.

The complaint was upheld under Principle (1) for unfairness and lack of balance as a result of the failure to seek comment from the school prior to publication.

The full Media Council ruling can be found on its website https://www.mediacouncil.org.nz/