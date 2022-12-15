Record of recent corrections and clarifications on Stuff
This page records apologies, corrections and significant clarifications made to published stories on Stuff. It does not include minor changes or updates.
Stuff’s policy on complaints, corrections and retractions is available in our Editorial Code of Practice and Ethics.
To request a correction, see our Contact us page. For complaints from prior to 2022, click here.
December 2022
- A story published on December 6, 2022 erroneously mislabelled 'proceedings' data as 'victimisations'. This has been updated.
- A story published on December 9, 2022 said a cluster of trees being cut down housed ruru (owls). An ecologist report commissioned by Kāinga Ora confirmed the birds in the trees are the non-native little owl (also known as german owls), not the native ruru.
- A story published on December 9, 2022 stated passengers were offered a $150 accommodation voucher, as is Jetstar's standard policy. The airline has since clarified in this instance passengers were advised they'd be reimbursed for costs up to $1000, given the very limited availability of hotel rooms.
- A story published on December 9, 2022 said a performance of Handel's Messiah would take place at Christchurch's St Mary's Pro-Cathedral on Saturday. It is being performed on Sunday.
- A story published on December 8, 2022 said people were only given four days to give feedback on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan for Taranaki. This was incorrect, the consultation period has been running four weeks and ends on Monday.
- A story published on December 7, 2022 has been clarified to say Sharesies' proposed KiwiSaver scheme would have a range of funds, plus an ethical focus.
- A story published on December 6, 2022 says Visionwest gives out 400 food parcels per week, after an earlier version of the story said it was per month.
- A story published on December 4, 2022 referred to a legal loophole in the Education Act 1877. It was actually in the Education Act 1964.
- A story published on December 5, 2022 about Ivett Kerekes' battle with Immigration NZ said Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi hopeful ministerial discretion would be used to approve her application as a "matter of urgency". She hoped it would be considered with urgency. It also said Ngobi had known Kerekes for two years. They are friends on social media, but no timeframe was given.
- A story published on December 6, 2022 said Ella Roche was Downer's manager for Taranaki. She is the company's stakeholder manager for Taranaki.
- A story published on December 2, 2022 has been updated as the Stasi were the East German secret police.
- A story published on December 1, 2022 says the vines were cut in November, not October as first reported based on incorrectly supplied information from police.
November 2022
- A story published on November 30, 2022 has been updated after an earlier version said Tracy Washburn took out a restraining order against Tim Boyd. While she did seek a restraining order, this was not granted and the case was dismissed. Boyd was later, in 2018, subject to a three-day temporary restraining order relating to a different girlfriend. Boyd alleges this was a false accusation
- A story published on November 28, 2022 says a series of work in the Te Au – Liquid Constituencies exhibition exploring low-tech, low-cost solutions to intensified agriculture was produced by a collective called Te Waituhi ā Nuku: Drawing Ecologies, a collective, not just Huhana Smith as suggested in an earlier version of this story.
- A story published on November 27, 2022 said Bizline Hamilton serves 200 dairies, but it actually provides goods to more than 2000 customers and Mehdi serves 200 of those personally.
- A story published on November 29, 2022 quoted Jose MacDonald as saying his mortgage burden would increase as he moved up a tax bracket. Only the extra income he received above the new tax bracket would be taxed at a higher rate. (Amended November 29, 2022, 2.50pm.)
- A story published on November 28, 2022 says the vehicle involved in the fatal accident was a side-by-side, after it was initially described as a quad bike.
- A story published on November 28, 2022 says the council's response was overlooked, after an earlier version of the article said the council had not responded to questions on the speed limit changes.
- A story published on November 23, 2022 says the cell tower proposed for the site is 5G, not 4G as previously reported.
- A story published on November 22, 2022 has been updated to clarify details of the tribunal's findings. This included that the person who slept on the property was an acquaintance of the landlord, not a friend; that the shower was defective, not broken; and that the landlord denied entering the house while tenants were getting changed. Attribution has been added to statements which may be disputed.
- A story published on November 22, 2022 said that Wellington's Carter Fountain was named in honour of Hugh Carter, the man who donated the fountain but who died only days after it was dedicated. In fact, the foundation was always going to be named after Carter's parents.
- A story published on November 21, 2022 said Manawatū Christmas Barn wrongly reported it was open on Sundays. It is not.
- A story published on November 21, 2022 incorrectly stated a 75 basis point rise in the OCR would take it to 4.15%; in fact it would take it to 4.25%.
- A story published on November 17, 2022 said to raise your arms in a crowd surge. The best thing to do is fold your arms in front of you.
- A story published on November 6, 2022 said a report was authored by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). The report was authored by the Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG). The RSLG receives secretarial support from MBIE but is independent.
- A story published on November 18, 2022 said Jessie Smith was the youngest victim in the Ballantynes Department Store fire. The youngest victim was Claire Aileen Hamilton, 16.
- A story published on November 16, 2022 initially said NZ Tiny Homes built a second factory in Christchurch. It has an agreement with Simple Projects Ltd (NZ Tiny Homes Mainland) to market, build and sell NZ Tiny Homes designs but the two are separate companies.
- A story published on November 16, 2022 has been clarified to say at this stage of the inquiry police are focused on finding the anonymous tipster, rather than the man whose evidence was inconsistent, as was stated in an earlier version of this story.
- A story published on November 15, 2022 says work will begin on new toilets in 2024. An earlier version said work would start next year.
- A story published on November 15, 2022 has had its headline amended after the initial version suggested the school counsellor was accused of 'bullying'. An apology has been made.
- A story published on November 13, 2022 says people wil be asked what sex they were given at birth in the next census, rather than not be asked about their sex as was initially reported.
- A story published on November 5, 2022 has been clarified after an earlier version did not contain updated information about the court rescinding a liquidation order.
- A story published on November 8, 2022 incorrectly said Larry Hamilton was named best-dressed man at Christchurch Cup Day's fashion competition, instead of Sam Schwartfeger.
- A story published on November 9, 2022 says Sacha Coburn is the director and chief operating officer of Coffee Culture, rather than its co-founder as was first reported.
- A story published on November 8, 2022 says Sophie Pascoe received her damehood after missing a ceremony in July, not because she had Covid-19 last year as was initially reported.
- A story published on November 8, 2022 said a two-storey marquee erected at Addington Raceway was a first for New Zealand, based on information provided by the organisers. This was incorrect.
- A story published on November 7, 2022 incorrectly said Art Brown died in New York on November 6. He died at his home in Washington DC on November 4.
- A story published on November 5, 2022 says Opuha Water Ltd did not breach its resource consent with a discharge, with ECan clarifying, "There had been exceedances in turbidity levels, which triggered actions that needed to be carried out - which then happened."
- A story published on November 2, 2022 said lighting fireworks in public places is banned. While this is the case in many areas, it is not a national law.
- A story published on November 6, 2022 said Richard Kennaway left a trail of debtors. He left a trail of creditors.
- A story published on November 3, 2022 said Will McKenzie was formerly a ward councillor. He was formerly a local board member.
- A story published on November 3, 2022 has been amended to better reflect Stats NZ's position.
- A story published on November 3, 2022 has been updated after it incorrectly attributed comments from Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary's Janette Ballance to Hamilton Zoo director Baird Fleming.
- A story published on November 2, 2022 says Craig Renney's analysis was published on Wednesday, not Thursday as first reported.
October 2022
- A story published on October 30, 2022 referred to Nicole Kelly by her maiden name, Smythe.
- A story published on October 29, 2022 about a runaway 6-year-old said Oranga Tamariki suggested taking the mother's two young children into care. Oranga Tamariki says it offered respite care, not permanent care, for the younger children.
- A story published on October 29, 2022 says the single person payment is $925.88 per fortnight, not weekly as was first reported.
- A story published on October 27, 2022 spelt Tonchi Begovich's name was incorrectly.
- A story published on October 28, 2022 said Shutl's subscription model cost about $35 a month. It is about $35 a week.
- A column published on October 15, 2022 has been corrected to remove the name of James Harden, who Steven Adams did not play with.
- A story published on October 26, 2022 said rocks were thrown at roadworkers in Northland. It was actually road cones that were thrown.
- A story published on October 25, 2022 quoted Peter Lei as saying one of the men he confronted had a sharp object in his hand. That was not the case. Tom Horncastle witnessed a man with a chisel in hand.
- A story published on October 26, 2022 says the pilots were Jason Hill and Sam Jones, after an earlier version of the article gave incorrect last names for them.
- A story published on October 21, 2022 did not give the correct iwi for Teresa Wall (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri).
- A story published on October 23, 2022 said the Growing Up in New Zealand study was based on a cohort of almost 60 eight-year-olds, when it should have said almost 6000.
- A story publihsed on October 11, 2022 described the Zemtec E-City as the first NZ- designed and built electric bus. Christchurch manufacturer GBV, formerly Designline, also builds electric buses with its first battery electric bus with solar assistance nearing 15 years of service.
- A quiz published on October 21, 2022 included a question regarding the birth country of the Dalai Lama. He was born in Tibet, which has since been annexed by the People's Republic of ChinaA story published on October 19, 2022 said said some protesters on Transmission Gully had handcuffed themselves to a barrier. Police handcuffed them to the barrier as they made arrests.
- A story published on October 19, 2022 said Shamal Sharma would be sentenced in early 2024 for the murder of an Auckland woman. He will be sentenced in early 2023.
- A story published on October 15, 2022 stated Te Pora Thompson had been elected for the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward, based on unconfirmed results. The wahine elected was Melaina Huaki.
- A story published on October 16, 2022 referred to prosecution lawyer Paul Moon; his name is Richard Moon. It also said the September hearing was before Caanz's disciplinary tribunal, when it was actually the NZICA tribunal.
- A story published on October 14, 2022 had incorrect data on Covid deaths.
- A story published on October 12, 2022 used insurance premium data from MoneyHub that was out of date.
- A story published on October 12, 2022 says while there has been a high number of dolphin deaths recorded this year, they have not been attributed to bycatch as was originally reported.
- A story published on October 12, 2022 has been updated to include a statement from Hamilton Skin Cancer Centre that it does not take or store full body images of patients.
- A story published on October 11, 2022 said minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan had not directly responded to the call for a mandatory pay gap reporting regime. The minister said a pay transparency regime was being considered.
- A story published on October 11, 2022 incorrectly stated inflation was not as high as it was 10 years ago.
- A story published on October 7, 2022 quoted a Ministry of Social Development report as saying the number of children in poverty whose parents are employed was 76%. The correct number is 64%.
- A story published on October 6, 2022 says glyphosate is a herbicide, after an earlier version of the story incorrectly described it as a pesticide.
- A story published on October 4, 2022 quoted a person at a demonstration in Wellington as saying that the only reason half their family was in New Zealand was that they were here on refugee status. That person has since told Stuff that they misspoke and that this statement was not accurate.
- A story published on October 4, 2022 said the Auckland's Transport Emissions Reduction Plan would go out for public consultation. It will not go out for public consultation.
- A story published on October 4, 2022 incorrectly said Whangārei Hospital's nursing roster had 214 gaps. The gaps were only on the emergency department's roster.
- A story published on October 1, 2022 incorrectly said Dr Rosalind Wood received gratitude from people as far away as Invercargill. It should have said Dorothy Spotswood.
- A story published on October 1, 2022 referred to one of the protesters' chants as "women like freedom". It was "women, life, freedom".
- A story published on October 1, 2022 captioned a photograph of Brian Molloy as being in the first XV at Marist Brothers' High School in Palmerston North. It should have said he was in the first XV at Christchurch Teachers College First in 1953.
September 2022
- A story published on September 30, 2022 said the redevelopment of a cathedral in Taranaki would cost $15m. The correct cost is $20m.
- A story published on September 30, 2022 said two women were in a relationship. They were flatmates, not partners.
- A story published on September 29, 2022 has been updated to say Colin Carryer was the man sitting in the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with Joelene Simkin, not her husband Nyall Simkin as mentioned in an earlier version.
- A story published on September 27, 2022 about the Government passing a birth injuries law wrongly titled the Accident Compensation Corporation as the Accident Compensation Commission.
- An opinion article published on September 24, 2022 said that only one of the recommendations from the Francis Report into Parliament's workplace culture had been implemented. The Parliamentary Service advises that about 80% of its recommendations have been implemented, including appointing an independent commissioner for parliamentary standards, which the article said was still only a recommendation.
- A story published on September 23, 2022 said a planned Kāpiti Coast visitor centre would house a café/bar. That was an early possibility, but is no longer proposed.
- A story published on September 20, 2022 said Rory Nairn's death was the first confirmed to be linked to the Covid-19 vaccine. It was actually the second.
- A story published on September 19, 2022 said Christchurch's memorial service for the Queen's death will be on Monday. It will be held at 5pm on Sunday, at the Transitional Cathedral.
- A story published on September 18, 2022 incorrectly stated CT colonographies were not available for free in the public health system in Otago and Southland.
- A column published on September 17, 2022 has been corrected to make it clear not all 10,000 new public homes referred to were built by Kāinga Ora, but that this is the total of additional public homes from all sources, including Kāinga Ora and community housing providers.
- A story published on September 16, 2022 said New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom claimed that of the seven trips he made to Wellington in the last year, none were for his private consultancy business. He later stated one of those trips had been in a private business capacity.
- A story published on September 15, 2022 said travellers still had to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Tahiti. That requirement was lifted in August.
- A story published on September 15, 2022 has been amended to clarify CSIRO is involved in analysing the data produced by the mining trial, not the trial itself.
- A story published on September 13, 2022 said Pitas resigned as Voices For Freedom coordinators on March 31, 2022. The correct date is May 31. This story has also been updated to say the couple stated they were not members of the Freedoms and Rights Coalition.
- A story published on September 11, 2022 incorrectly stated the price for 2 adults was $729. This is the price per person.
- A story published on September 9, 2022 said Phil Nixon and Walter Smith were late to a candidate meeting. The pair arrived before the start time they were given, of 10.50am.
- An opinion article published on September 10, 2022, incorrectly stated that the Rotorua social housing provider Visions of a Helping Hand was principally funded by the Ministry of Social Development. It is also funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
- A story published on September 8, 2022 referred a Woodend-Sefton Community Board candidate as Rachel Wood. Her name is Rachel Clark.
- A story published on September 7, 2022 referred to one of the candidates as Nick Smith. His name is Nick Hill.
- A story published on September 7, 2022 has been amended.
- A story published on September 5, 2022 said a sewer overflow spilled from a manhole on Roto St into the tributary of the Waimea Stream. It was actually into the Mangaotuku Stream tributary.
- A story published on September 6, 2022 said Action Zealandia members had been arrested for making violent threats and espionage. A member had in fact been arrested after a violent threat was made, but not for the threat itself.
- A story published on September 5, 2022 said the clip-on cycle bridge over the Wairau River came in $1.6 million under budget. It was in fact completed for less than its original $1.6 million budget.
- A story published on September 6, 2022 said the proposed closure on the Taranaki coast will cover 300 square metres of sea. The closure will cover 300 square kilometres of sea.
- A story published on September 6, 2022 said Tony and Daniel Murray were Air New Zealand's first ever parent-child co-pilots, based on information provided by the airline. The story has amended to clarify the Murrays were the airline's first parent-child co-pilots for the Q300 aircraft.
- An opinion piece published on September 5, 2022 included a $11 billion figure cited by Danyl Mclauchlan. The cost of the reform programme, on its own, would need to be tallied across multiple years of appropriations, but will be much lower than $11b.
- A story published on September 4, 2022 said a pipe project is creating a second water system. A new pipe bridge has been installed across the Pātea River, it will carry Stratford's water main pipes, the second of which is currently being installed.
- A story published on September 4, 2022 said Tia Lord did not urge voters to be aware of candidates aligned with fringe groups. Lord said she was not worried as long as people were aware of who they voted for
- An opinion piece published on September 3, 2022 incorrectly named a Tasman mayoral candidate as Mike Harding. His name is Mike Harvey.
- A story published on September 3, 2022 said Efeso Collins' daughter Asalemo was 7. She is 2.
- A story published on September 2, 2022 said that the Chaffers New World site covered 8 hectares. It covers 8000 square metres.
- A story published on September 2, 2022 referred to the Amaltal Apollo bottom-trawling in Lord Howe Rise following information from the Ministry for Primary Industries. MPI have since corrected their statement to say the vessel was just trawling.
August 2022
- A story published on August 31, 2022 says Rafiqah Abdullah's message was read on her behalf by Sina Brown-Davis, rather than by Abdullah herself, as initially reported.
- A story published on August 31, 2022 initially said Nairn experienced chest pains, but in fact it was described as "fluttering" in his chest.
- A story published on August 31, 2022 said shops between 50m² and 99m² paid $50 to $100 per year for background music, and bars of the same size $800 per year. A gym paid $1.59 per member a year. Incorrect information was provided on this.
- A story published on August 30, 2022 said Jerico Dytioco flew Singapore Airlines from Dubai. The story has been updated to say Dytioco flew Vistara airlines.
- A story published on August 29, 2022 incorrectly linked The Auckland Society directly with Communities and Ratepayers (C&R), which has no formal ties with the campaign vehicle.
- A story published on August 29, 2022 said Russia had shelled a nuclear plant. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling in its vicinity.
- A story published on August 29, 2022 said there had been six Covid deaths in the last week. It was an average of six daily. The same story also stated 95% of the eligible population over 12 were vaccinated. That number is 90%, based on the most up to date Ministry of Health data.
- A story published on August 29, 2022 said Te Mana Whakamaru Tamariki Motuhake, the new Independent Children's Monitor, has a budget of $44m a year. The organisation has been allocated $44m in establishment and operating costs. Its annual budget is $10.5m.
- A story published on August 26, 2022 said the Rai Valley Area School was closed on Wednesday. The school has been open to students since Sunday, while providing online/hybrid learning
- A story published on August 26, 2022 has been updated to report the correct charges Farrell was sentenced on. Farrell was not sentenced for manufacturing or supplying methamphetamine.
- A story published on August 25, 2022 said Otago Spirit were ahead of Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup. Otago Spirit lead the championship, while Auckland play in the premiership.
- A story published on August 25, 2022 said the Wellington Chamber of Commerce represents more than 50 businesses. It represents more than 3500.
- An opinion article publishd on August 24, 2022 said there are 22 candidates for the Auckland mayoralty. There are 23. A story published on August 24, 2022 said aerial spraying and the use of metsulfuron are banned. While the farmer can no longer conduct aerial spraying, Greater Wellington may continue to do so.
- A story published on August 24, 2022 says $24m will be spent on SH3 between New Plymouth and Egmont Village, and $140m spent on SH3 and SH3A between Egmont Village and Hāwera, after an earlier version gave incorrect repair and upgrade spending totals.
- A story published on August 22, 2022 says there have been 35 house fires this year caused by batteries, not just lithium-ion batteries as was initially reported.
- A story published on August 23, 2022 refers to socialist firebrand John A Lee, after an earlier version named Robert A. Lee.
- A story published on August 22, 2022 says there are two official languages, te reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language, after an earlier version of the article said there were three.
- A story published on August 19, 2022 has been updated with the correct spelling of Phillip Lyanguzov's name.
- A story published on August 17, 2022 says 92 recommendations were made in the Arise Church Pathfinding report, not 72 as was first reported.
- A story published on August 16, 2022 has been corrected to say the Fair Trading Act is not part of the Commerce Act as reported in an earlier version of the article.
- A story published on August 16, 2022 says the longest time any resident was using bottled water was 18 months, not over four years as was first reported.
- A story published on August 13, 2022 said the average dose of Ivermectin would be approximately 14 micrograms. This has been corrected to milligrams.
- A story published on August 12, 2022 had a headline that wrongly suggested a mayoral candidate was the deputy mayor.
- A story published on August 12, 2022 said Natasha Belesky works for the Department of Conservation. She works for Auckland Council.
- A story published on August 12, 2022 said one-quarter of staff would not recommend ChristchurchNZ as a place to work. In fact this question was only asked of departing staff at their exit interview. The story has also been amended to clarify that the new management system was to better handle projects, not the agency as a whole.
- A story published on August 12, 2022 said a car show is being held at Hāwera Primary School on August 26. The show is actually being held from 10am-3pm on August 21.
- A story published on August 11, 2022 says the Stratford Park project is to have some work funded from the proposed Thre Waters reforms, and was not removed from a funding application as was originally reported.
- A story published on August 10, 2022 said 21% of Kiwis took a cruise in local waters in 2019. The article has been amended to clarify that 21% of Kiwis who took a cruise in 2019 did so in local waters.
- A story published on August 10, 2022 said New Zealand's prison population was 8655. The population is 7762.
- A story published on August 8, 2022 said a rural block in Tawa was not covered by Significant Natural Area restrictions. It was advertised as such, but is in fact covered by Porirua City Council's SNA128 – Broken Hill Bush.
- A story published on August 7, 2022 said Kualoa Ranch is on the western side of O'ahu when it is in fact on the eastern side.
- A story published on August 5, 2022 misidentified WelTec tutor Richard Carter as tutor Henry Ma'alo in the caption for the main image. Stuff regrets the error and apologises to both men.
- A story published on August 7, 2022 on the Armageddon Expo in Palmerston North said attendee Charlie Mollard made a Lego version of Thor's hammer. He actually built Thor's axe, Stormbreaker.
- A story published on August 7, 2022 says the Southshore Reserve planting event is happening Saturday, August 20, after an earlier version of the article gave the wrong date.
- A story published on August 6, 2022 incorrectly stated the South Sea Hotel was across the road from Thomson Bay, when it is in fact opposite Halfmoon Bay.
- A story published on August 5, 2022 said that Shutl's e-bike subscription rental service was a first for New Zealand. It is the first of its kind in Christchurch.
- A story published on August 5, 2022 and a story published on August 4, 2022 incorrectly said the robbery took place at 9.40pm on Tuesday, due to incorrect information provided. It took place at 8.40pm.
- A story published on August 4, 2022 incorrectly said 12 cruise ships would visit Timaru over summer. It should have said 12 visits, from five ships.
- A story published on August 4, 2022 has now been amdended to reflect the Summit Road Society has not covenanted the whole of the Linda Woods Reserve, as earlier stated. Only the Avoca Valley has been protected by the QEII covenant.
- A story published on August 4, 2022 says only the Avoca Valley has been protected by the QEII covenant, not the whole of the Linda Woods Reserve as earlier reported.
- A story published on August 4, 2022 now explains that expert evidence on the quality of the soil beneath the proposed subdivision is disputed.
- A story published on August 4, 2022 incorrectly stated that Paul Coll was ranked men's world squash no 1. He is currently second on the PSA world rankings.
- A story published on August 3, 2022 says Three Boys Brewery beer can be bought in some supermarkets, but not in multipacks, after an earlier version of the story said it could not be bought in mainstream supermarkets.
- A story published on August 2, 2022 has been updated to show dissatisfaction regarding the maintenance of Stratford cemeteries applies to Koputama and Midhirst only.
- A story published on August 1, 2022 stated that James Cook sailed aboard a ship named Beagle. The ship was HMS Eagle
- A story published on August 1, 2022 says Save our Suburbs Alliance organised the protest rally, not Character Coalition as earlier reported.
- A story published on August 1, 2022 has had removed any reference to Jo Miller being affiliated with the Labour Party in the UK.
July 2022
- A story published on July 31, 2022 says a survey series will end after three rounds, not five as was initially reported.
- On July 7 and July 9, 2022, we reported that, in 1978, a parish priest was asked to inform the principal of St Joseph's College for Boys in Masterton about abuse allegations relating to two Marist Brother teachers. We acknowledge that Br Carl Tapp was no longer principal in 1978, having left the school in 1975. We regret the error.
- A story published on July 30, 2022 says councillor Diane Calvert left the Wellington City Council meeting prior to a vote on speeding up bike lanes building, after an earlier version which said she voted for speeding up the work.
- A story published on July 30, 2022 described a new health service in Southland as a general practice. It is a primary care service, not a general practice.
- A story published on July 29, 2022 says businesses must pay more than minimum wage to qualify for HospoCred accreditation, rather than just pay minimum wage as was first reported.
- A story published on July 28, 2022 says chillers were airlifted onto Wellington Regional Hospital on Wednesday, and weren't air-handling units as first reported, due to the supply of incorrect information.
- A story published on July 26, 2022 said the rainfall in Timaru was the most in July since records began. It should have said it was the wettest July recorded by the MetService since its records began in 1956.
- A story published on July 27, 2022 incorrectly referred to Tess Jacob as Tess Taylor.
- A story published on July 27, 2022 says Kang had defrauded Customs of $29,868.57, after an earlier version of the article said it was more than $270,000 in duties, which was originally reported based on incorrect information from Customs.
- A story published on July 27, 2022 has been clarified to include comments from a statement released by Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.
- A story published on July 26, 2022 has been clarified to say the Crown Mineral Act provision of a 10 yearly review of the oil and gas programme has been removed. The reporting clarification was needed after incorrect information was provided to the court.
- A story published on July 25, 2022 says Brad Mooar preceded Glenn Delaney as Scarlets rugby coach, after an earlier version of the article said he had replaced him in the role.
- A story published on July 25, 2022 incorrectly said Taranaki was the only district that met a ministry ED target for the January-March 2022 quarter. It was actually Tairawhiti.
- A story published on July 23, 2022 said Regional Public Health acted as regulator on Wellington's flouride levels until September 1, 2021. This was incorrect as it stopped acting as regulator on 1 September 2020.
- A story published on July 23, 2022 incorrectly said Cardinal Tom Williams was dead, and that Sir Peter Trapski was a former rector of Silverstream; he was a former student.
- A story published on July 22, 2022 initially said Kaikōura will get 400 new Kāinga Ora homes. Kāinga Ora is funding the infrastructure, not building the houses.
- A story published on July 21, 2022 says Canterbury Museum Trust Board chairperson David Ayers says a Government funding application was for less than $70m, after the article initially said it was for about $70m.
- A story published on July 20, 2022 said Kieran McAnulty visited Niwa to speak with scientists who helped create a tsunami map. This was incorrect – the visit was related to the DART network of marine tsunami sensors. Niwa is not involved in the map, which is overseen by Nema, in collaboration with Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups.
- A story published on July 20, 2022 says Pukekohe Park Raceway had been a motorsport venue for 60 years, after an earlier version of the article said it had been 50 years.
- A column published on July 18, 2022 included a figure of 300,000, relating to US veterans who had died within a month of first testing Covid positive. This was an overestimate so has been removed.
- A story published on July 19, 2022 included a photo caption describing youth MP Ivy Mitchell as representing ACT MP Simon Watts. Watts is a National Party MP.
- A story published on July 19, 2022 incorrectly stated Western Union Business Solutions (Australia) was a money transfer service.
- A story published on July 16, 2022 attributed comments from Sir Tipene O'Regan about Marist teacher Francis Durning to an autobiography, when in fact they were reported in Mana magazine in 2003.
- A story published on July 18, 2022 said David Moffett advocated Wayne Smith as the All Blacks' director of rugby with Scott Robertson and Leon MacDonald as assistants. Moffett would like to see Smith as NZ Rugby's director of rugby, with Robertson as All Blacks coach and MacDonald his assistant.
- A story published on July 16, 2022 referred to a McEwens petrol station in Gore. The correct name is McKeown.
- A story published on July 13, 2022 says a holiday pay case was heard in Employment Court, not Environment Court as was headlined originally.
- A story published on July 13, 2022 says Wairoa is 98km from Napier, after an earlier version of the story mistakenly said it was 30km.
- A story published on July 12, 2022 incorrectly said the High Court had extended the payment deadline for AaronGilmore several times. The payments are simply overdue. Also, while the initial loan agreement in 2018 listed Gilmore as the borrower, in February 2019 the borrower under the loan changed to the Mighty Rocket Trust – of which Gilmore is the trustee.
- A story published on July 12, 2022 says Rosemary Bradford was 24 when first elected to the Wellington City Council, not 20 as originally reported.
- A story published on July 12, 2022 has been updated to list Young Farmer of the Year placings in the correct order: Tim Dangen (Auckland) first, Chris Poole (Te Kawa West) second, Jonny Brown (Dunsandel) third, Alex Field (Nightcaps) fourth, Mark Wallace (Tikokino) fifth, Tom Adkins (Hakataramea) sixth and David Reesby (Marton) seventh.
- A story published on July 12, 2022 says Graham Brooke-Smith's pills for cancer treatment cost $11,000 a month, after an earlier version of the article said they cost $1100 a month.
- A story published on July 11, 2022 has been updated with the correct figure for Sharesies investors and the value of funds, which had been reported in error at first due to outdated information.
- A story published on July 11, 2022 says a hot pools wedding ceremony took place on July 3 after an earlier version of the article said it was on June 26. The wedding celebrant is also known only as Taurapa.
- A story published on July 10, 2022 spelt Chrissie Nicol's surname incorrectly.
- A story published on July 10, 2022 incorrectly stated the Public Trust is overseeing the Gloriavale trust for 18 months, when it is in fact conducting reviews within a specific scope and reporting to the High Court.
- An opinion piece published on July 9, 2022 has been updated to add the words "over the course of history" at the start of paragraph four, to make clear the US is historically the largest emitter of greenhouse gases.
- A story published on July 7, 2022 says Pak'n Save was the cheapest shop by $1.39 in a grocery basket comparison, after an earlier version of the article miscalculated due to a product size variance and said Countdown was cheaper by just under $1.
- A story published on July 7, 2022 said a consenting panel appointed by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) had granted resource consents to Bellgrove Rangiora Ltd. The panel was supported by the EPA, not appointed by it.
- A story published on July 7, 2022 initially said 400 micrograms of alcohol was the breath alcohol limit for an adult. The limit is actually 250 mcg for a person over 20 years old.
- A story published on July 6, 2022 originally stated the union was asking FENZ to offer firefighters health insurance like they did for admin staff, however, no one at FENZ receives this.
- A story published on July 4, 2022 says a Waimakariri Bridge crash happened at 5.15pm and the road was reopened at 6.30pm on Monday, after an earlier version of the article gave the wrong times.
- A story published on July 3, 2022 misidentified Waikaraka Cemetery as Waikumete Cemetery. It also incorrectly described a support group as the Network of Survivors of Church Sexual Abuse and their Supporters. The group's correct designation is Network of Survivors of Abuse in Faith-based Institutions and their Supporters.
- A story published on July 1, 2022 incorrectly said several staff resigned from the secure unit at Hillmorton Hospital after a patient allegedly killed a woman.
- A story published on July 1, 2022 says Jayden Buttimore placed third at the national champs. He is not a three-time winner as mentioned in an earlier version.
June 2022
- A story published on June 18, 2022 has been updated with the correct name for Patrick Neary, after an earlier version called him Patrick O'Leary
- A story published on June 30, 2022 incorrectly said 68,000 trees were surveyed. This was inaccurate information supplied by Auckland Council. The research surveyed a representative sample of 2140 trees.
- A story published on June 29, 2022 said the air force's two Boeing 757s were two decades old. They are nearly three decades old.
- A story published in June 28, 2022 described Pedro Sánchez as the president of Spain. He is the prime minister, though the position is commonly referred to as "presidente".
- A story published on June 28, 2022 says Advanced Space owns and operates the Capstone satellite launched by Rocket Lab, and does not own Rocket Lab itself as was first reported.
- A story published on June 26, 2022 has been updated to reflect that Dr Stacy Sims and Professor Holly Thorpe's views on HPSNZ's commitment to women's health have shifted.
- A story published on June 24, 2022 said Breanna Charlotte Lattimore died in 2017 at Maruia Falls after jumping from the top. She died while swimming at the bottom of the falls.
- A story published on June 22, 2022 attributed comments to Roger Jarrold which were actually made by CCDHB chief legal officer Roger Palairet.
- A story published on June 20, 2022 incorrectly said an application to put Propellor Property Investments into liquidation was made on June 19. The application was actually made on May 19.
- A story published on June 19, 2022 incorrectly said that used glass containers in the South Island are downcycled into road material. However, this is predominantly done in Christchurch. Most other councils in the South Island send their glass to be recycled.
- A story published on June 16, 2022 has been amended to reflect that the 16 day consultation period was set by Hamilton City Council to meet the deadline of July 22 for submissions to Parliament's Finance and Expenditure committee.
- This story and this story, both published on June 20, 2022, incorrectly said a family caught in a fatal crash near Picton had attended a funeral in Dunedin. The funeral was in Gore.
- A story published on June 18, 2022 says a kōwhai photograph was taken near Margaret Mahy playground in Christchurch, not in Diane Ramsay's garden as initially reported.A story published on June 18, 2022 incorrectly called Leigh Marsh 'she'.
- A story published on June 17, 2022 says broccoli, courgettes and green beans are not in season, after incorrectly reporting they were in season.
- A story published on June 16, 2022 has been updated to say the price of fibre and copper broadband internet services will increase, and that the increase is between $3 and $5 a month, not $5 a month across both services as previously reported.
- A story published on June 16, 2022 said fertiliser prices were increasing up to 1432%. The increase was up to 25%.
- A story published on June 16, 2022 said the driver of a vehicle fled from a Mobil petrol station on New Plymouth's on Coronation Ave. The petrol station is on the corner of Leach St and Eliot St.
- A story published on June 15, 2022 says Jane Campion was nominated for the best director Oscar twice, winning once, after it earlier said she was the only woman to have won the award twice.
- A story published on June 15, 2022 referred to Auckland's Fred Taylor Drive as Fred Thomas Drive.
- A story published on June 15, 2022 incorrectly said Sheldon Lye had been granted a prohibited firearms licence. In fact, a decision on his application is still pending. A story published on June 13, 2022 says the New Plymouth District Council has budgeted $2m to plant native trees in urban areas, not $38m as first reported.
- A story published on June 13, 2022 incorrectly said Somerfield was located east of Colombo Street. It should have read west.
- The headline in a story published on June 13, 2020 implied that Covid case numbers were going up in people over 50. Case numbers have remained stable in that group since April.
- A story published on June 10, 2022 wrongly described a conference participant Fern Hickson as a detransitioner. She is a teacher.
- A story published on June 9, 2022 incorrectly referred to Bruce Leadley as the president of the Timaru Boys' High School Old Boys' Association. Leadley is the registrar for the Old Boys' Association and the president is Kevin O'Sullivan.
- A column published on June 7, 2022 incorrectly stated nitrates in drinking water has been proven to increase the rate of colorectal cancers.
- A story published on June 6, 2022 lists Miriam Saphira as a companion of the Order, not an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit as earlier reported.
- A story published on June 5, 2022 earlier stated Southern Cross required a stand down period of three years before it would cover cancer related to the BRCA1 gene. However, the stand down period relates to prophylactic treatment.
- A story published on June 5, 2022 incorrectly said there had been 11.1 days recorded breaching air pollution guidelines for PM2.5 at Timaru's Anzac Square in 2021, and 9.9 in 2020. This has been updated to say 42 days in 2021, and 26 in 2020.
- A story published on June 5, 2022 says Spotswood College is moving online for one day on June 7, not from June 7 to June 24 as an earlier version reported.
- A story published on June 4, 2022 incorrectly stated entry was free to the Middleton Model Railway. This has been amended to include the entry fee.
- A story published on June 2, 2022 said a new wastewater tunnel was under Manukau Harbour, but work has not reached the harbour yet. Digging happens 24/7 because the boring machine cannot easily be powered down, not because there is any danger of tunnel collapse. The story has been updated to clarify that.
- A story published on June 2, 2022 says Jaycar is an electronics shop after an earlier version of the article said it was a car parts business.
- A story published on June 1, 2022 said a crash happened at 10am on Tuesday. It actually happened at 10pm.
- A story published on June 1, 2022 said Murray Wilton was headmaster at Dilworth School when Leonard Cave was rehired in 1975. Wilton became headmaster in 1979.
- A story published on June 1, 2022 has been clarified to say Christchurch Boys' High School will be open on Friday for under 14s who need supervision, otherwise students will be learning remotely.
May 2022
- A story published on May 30, 2022 has been updated has been updated to say the Government's plan applies to the wholesale supply of groceries to other retailers. An earlier version incorrectly referred to the growers of food when describing the plan.
- A story published on May 27, 2022 has been updated with Peter Latimer's correct name after an earlier version of the article referred to him as Peter Campbell.
- A story published on May 26, 2022 correctly attributes comments to LawVu chief operating officer Sam Kidd after an earlier version of the article said they were made by implementation services manager David Webb.
- A story published on May 25, 2022 referred to the boss of Straker Translations as Mark Straker. His first name is Grant.
- A story published on May 26, 2022 says an IAG appeal relates to the payment of interest on awarded damages, and the judge's refusal to allow all of its indemnity claim against the project manager, and not as a challenge to the substantive court decision in a case of botched earthquake repairs.
- A story published on May 25, 2022 incorrectly said Alto Packaging had to pay $800,000 in compensation to the family. The company was fined $800,000 and had to pay compensation of $131,000.
- A story published on May 24, 2022 has been corrected after an earlier version referred to echocardiograms as ECGs. They are two different tests.
- A story published on May 24, 2022 said the top of the transmission tower on Wellington's Mt Kaukau was removed for safety reasons. This is not the case.
- A story published on May 23, 2022 says that it took four months for Amazon Web Services to get approval to invest in New Zealand, not two as was originally reported.
- A story published on May 23, 2022 said Bannister and Weatherall were out of the room when a decision was made to co-opt Weatherall onto council and elect him chairperson. That was not the case.
- An opinion piece published on May 23, 2022 has been updated to say nurses on a starting salary of $49,000 after 18 months' training are enrolled nurses, and that the starting salary for a registered nurse is $54,000.
- A story published on May 23, 2022 says housing units are planned to be long term homes for public housing, not short term tenancies as earlier reported.
- A story published on May 23, 2022 has been updated to describe C3 as having "churches around the globe, including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch", clarifying that C3 churches are not campuses of one main church. It has also been amended to reflect that Dean Rush is senior pastor "of a C3 church in Auckland"
- A story published on May 22, 2022 says the lowest paid health workers are paid the minimum wage, not below the minimum wage as earlier reported.
- A story published on May 18, 2022 said March 2020’s lending was $65.2 billion. The correct amount is $6.2 billion.
- A story published on May 16, 2022 names Luci Fraser as a Girl Guiding New Zealand Te Kauwhata chapter co-ordinator after an earlier version of the story referred to her as Luci Beynon.
- A story published on May 17, 2022 origingaly reported TikTok had failed to act on a request to remove a video showing footage from the Buffalo terror attack. This is denied by TikTok which can find no record of the complaint.
- A story published on May 16, 2022 says SH3 at Mt Messenger will be fully closed for eight hours on May 22, not May 19 as first reported, after Waka Kotahi updated its roading schedule.
- A story published on May 12, 2022 has been updated to clarify that neighbours' complaints to a developer to have a letterbox removed were based on their belief it belonged to a demolished house, not that it was ugly as originally reported.
- A story published on May 11,2022 said supermarkets' excess profits translated to a family of four paying between $1000 and $1200 extra per year. The amount is a minimum of $190.
- A story published on May 11, 2022 has been updated to say Limehills School is in Southland, not Otago as earlier reported.
- A story published on May 8, 2022 incorrectly said Jodi Hayward is the Te Pai Roa Tika/Foundation North chief executive. She is chief executive of Te Pai Roa Tika, which is supported by Foundation North as well as the Tindall Foundation.
- A story published on May 7, 2022 says in a caption that Malachi Subecz was killed by Micheala Barriball, after incorrectly saying it was Oranga Tamariki caregivers.
- A story published on May 6, 2022 has been updated to say hundreds of mites are being sent to Tonga, not hundreds of thousands as earlier reported.
- A story published on May 5, 2022 about Frank Walmsley said he is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of 52 charges of sexual abuse. In 2017, Walmsley's sentence was reduced to 19 years' imprisonment after the Court of Appeal reduced the number of convictions to 26.
- A story published on May 5, 2022 has been updated to say the council issued an infringement notice to a stock truck company prior to Rob Phillips joining. The story also incorrectly said the council’s former policy planning and regulatory service director Vin Smith hired a company owned by his wife to carry out council work. An independent report stated there was no evidence that a staff member had acted inappropriately.
- A story published on May 4, 2022 inadvertently compared barn-raised eggs to cage-raised. It has been updated to compare two brands of barn-raised eggs.
- A story published on May 4, 2022 says the “shear key” earthworks conducted went to a depth of 42m, not 42km as first reported.
- A story published on May 3, 2022 says Uttam Sing is the head chef of Coriander’s St Asaph St, not Pankaj Kumar as originally reported.
- A story published on May 2, 2022 has been amended to clarify that it’s rare women will inflict a similar level of physical harm during domestic disputes and that men may be less likely to report abuse.
- A story published on May 2, 2022 spells Carol Jarrett’s surname, after earlier misspelling it as Jarret.
- A story published on May 1, 2022 has been updated to clarify that Napier prison is the oldest prison in the country in original and authentic condition, not Addington, according to Heritage NZ.
- An opinion article published on May 1, 2022 mis-stated that the essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb had concluded that a war that would wipe out humanity could be ruled out. The sentence should have read that such a prospect “cannot be ruled out”.
April 2022
- A story published on April 30, 2022 included reference to inflammatory comments by a local councillor. As the allegation he made these comments is disputed they have been removed.
- A story published on April 30, 2022 referred to Margaret Murray-Benge as a regional councillor. She is a western Bay of Plenty district councillor.
- A story published on April 30, 2022, said 15 district health boards were failing to meet breastfeeding targets – it was five.
- A story published on April 29, 2022 incorrectly said Māui dolphins are the world’s rarest marine mammals. They are one of the world's rarest marine mammals.
- A story published on April 26, 2022 incorrectly reported former Defence Minister Dr Wayne Mapp as calling the alleged actions of the Australian SAS a betrayal of the values taught in the New Zealand Defence Force. Mapp was referring to the alleged actions of Person 35.
- A story published on April 26, 2022 originally stated Stephen Penn’s car was on a trailer during the tribute, however, this car belonged to Nic Davey.
- A story published on April 25, 2022 has had the spelling of Samir Harith’s name corrected.
- A story published on April 23, 2022 says Greenpeace has not filed notice to appeal, but rather to be a party to the appeal, of a Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust action opposing wind turbines.
- A story published on April 23, 2022 misspelled Teri Puketapu’s name.
- A story published on April 22, 2022 spells out RFID as radio frequency identification, not rapid frequency identification as earlier reported.
- A story published on April 22, 2022 reported Zumo cafe was to suspend operations on or before Tuesday, April 29. It should have been Friday, April 29.
- A story published on April 21, 2022 says Abigail Edwina Johns was travelling north at the time of the crash, not home as earlier reported.
- A story published on April 21, 2022 misspelled Gloria Fraser’s last name as Frazer.
- A story published on April 21, 2022 referred to a work hours requirement for the in-work tax credit, which has since been removed. The story has been updated.
- A story published on April 20, 2022 has been updated to say the Anzac Day dawn service at Auckland Museum will be open to the public. The service had originally been invitation only.
- An opinion piece published on April 20, 2022 clarified that Cate Sexton finished her employment with NZ Rugby in December 2021.
- A story published on April 20, 2022 wrongly named Samantha Arthur as Samantha Arnold.
- A story published on April 20, 2022 about St George's Hospital said 23 babies were delivered at Christchurch Women's Hospital in the week ending March 25. It was 23 babies that were classified as being normal or low risk.
- A story published on April 19, 2022 on Mouthwater Coffee reported that Andrew Feldon had judged barista competitions in South Korea and Australia. He has not.
- A story published on April 19, 2022 reported an outage of ANZ’s banking services happened on Monday. It happened on Tuesday.
- Two stories – one published on April 18, 2022 and the other on April 19, 2022 – said 75.2% of eligible Kiwis aged 12+ have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The correct figure on April 18 was 95.2%.
- A story published on April 17, 2020 has been amended to make it clear that Hell Pizza previously opened a number of stores in Queensland in 2008, but all were closed after going into receivership in 2011.
- A story published on April 17, 2022 about the Government's plan to address modern slavery, published on April 17, incorrectly stated that Australia and the UK will require trading partners to do due diligence in their supply chains. This is proposed legislation from the EU. Incorrect information was provided by Tearfund.
- A story published on April 17, 2022 said the event is organised by JBC Shows. Three companies, including JBC, are involved in the event, but the company responsible for the spider-ride and ferris wheel is Joy Rides.
- A story published on April 15, 2022 said board members moved to ring-fence money from the transport targeted rate. They actually moved to ring-fence from general rates.
- A story published on April 13, 2022 says this year's Mapua Easter Fair is cancelled due to uncertainty around the Covid traffic light settings, and is not on as was first reported.
- A story published on April 10, 2022, incorrectly stated the vote percentage the New Conservatives received at the 2020 election – in fact it was 1.5 per cent of the vote.
- A story published on April 7, 2022 said The Black Seeds' video was filmed in Wellington. It was filmed in New Plymouth.
- A story published on April 6, 2022 stated the development was on Dominion Rd. It is on Domain Rd. Alan Haydock was also incorrectly named as Alan Haybrook.
- A story published on April 6, 2022 has been amended to add that Scott Peters pleaded guilty to a charge under the Biosecurity Act.
- An article published on April 4, 2022 says Max O’Leary is the owner of The Fitz, after an earlier version incorrectly identified the bar’s owner.
- A story published on April 3, 2022 has been updated to reflect that Jayme Fuller is female, and to clarify that it is secondhand 2021 and 2022 models that increased by $12,000.
- An article published on April 3, 2022 says Carrie Geng is 30-years-old, studied at the Queens Academic Group in Auckland, and received her immigration visa approval via the office of Coromandel MP Scott Simpson, after earlier reporting incorrectly said she was 28, studied at AUT and the approval came directly from Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi.
- An article published on April 2, 2022 says the rowing national championship was transferred to Lake Ruataniwha from Lake Karapiro, and not the Maadi Cup as originally reported.
- An opinion article published on April 2, 2022 referenced former Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson as saying he had worked with former ACT leader Rodney Hide on co-governance principles, when the pair were in government together. Hide has disputed this and said he opposed co-governance.
- A story published on April 1, 2022 incorrectly said the Maadi Cup had been transferred to Lake Ruataniwha from Lake Karapiro. The event transferred to Lake Ruataniwha was the national championships.
March 2022
- A story published on March 30, 2022 says trial plots were planted with a mix of Ecotain plantain, ryegrass and clover, and not just an Ecotain plantain variety as first reported.
- A story published on March 28, 2022 said Trikafta cost private patients $430,000 per year per person. Pharmac has confirmed the price is $330,000 per year per person.
- A story published on March 28, 2022 has been corrected to say the section of road from State Highway 1 through Waimate to Kurow is still State Highway 82 and not a Waimate District Council road.
- A story published on March 28, 2022 says a man broke into his ex-partners home weeks after breaking up, not days after as earlier reported.
- A story published on March 27, 2022 said 10 Nelson businesses had been fined, but in fact 10 infringement notices had been issued to two businesses.
- A column published on March 26. 2022 said that when a friend and her family were recently infected with Covid-19, "around one in 25 Waiheke Islanders had an active infection". The figure of one in 25 actually included all historic infections on the island.
- A story published on March 27, 2022 said studies had shown unvaccinated pregnant women had 50 times more chance of having a caesarean section. It should have said 50 times more chance of an intensive care admission.
- A story published on March 24, 2022 says cannabis was found near the house, in the possession of a man who was seen fleeing the property, not at the house as originally reported.
- A story published on March 24, 2022 says the seller was fined, not the auction house as earlier reported.
- A story published on March 23, 2022 says vaccine passes and mandates are not required for schools and hospitals after an earlier version said they were.
- A story published on March 21, 2022 said a fifth body had been located on Monday evening. Maritime NZ was still looking for that person.
- A story published on March 21, 2022 has been amended to reflect that an Auckland weather station saw its second-wettest hour ever, not the Auckland region as a whole.
- A story published on March 19, 2022 and one published on March 21, 2022 said Keith Simmonds weekly pension was $353. His weekly pension is in fact $403.33.
- A story published on March 20, 2022 says Matt Prichard is a member of Champions of Change after earlier reporting mistakenly said he was a co-chair.
- A story published on March 19, 2022 has been amended to clarify that Alan Chew worked on a Covid tracing prototype and the original idea of using QR codes, but was not involved in developing the Ministry of Health's official NZ Covid Tracer app, which was produced by RUSH Digital.
- A story published on March 18, 2022 says Juliana Carvalho started her immigration process in 2014, not 2019 as originally reported.
- A story published on March 18, 2022 incorrectly said Zac Guilford was sentenced to community detention. He was sentenced to home detention.
- A story published on March 18, 2022 incorrectly named Kylie Faulkner as Vaulkner.
- A story published on March 18, 2022 incorrectly said the weekly NZ Super payment for couples would increase by $80 from April 1. The payment will increase by $40 per couple.
- A story published on March 17, 2022 says Fletcher Building reported a $196m loss in 2020 after an earlier version said the firm had increased margins and profits later that year.
- A story published on March 17, 2022 incorrectly stated Emery’s son had spent time in state care.
- A story published on March 16, 2022 was updated after the Ministry of Health revised the figure for Covid cases on Wednesday to 19, 452.
- A story published on March 15, 2022 incorrectly published a charge that had been withdrawn and the defendant's name was incorrectly used.
- A story published on March 14, 2022 said the 10-day stay requirement had been removed. The change has been announced and the requirement is expected to be removed this week.
- A story published on March 4 incorrectly stated a study on the aftermath of a nuclear war was commissioned by the Muldoon government.
- A story published on March 12, 2022 has clarified that a 450-lot subdivision on 134 hectares of land at Peka Peka is not among Kāpiti Coast council’s proposed growth areas to be rezoned.
- A story published on March 12, 2022 incorrectly named Rollicking Entertainment as Frollicking Entertainment.
- A story published on March 12, 2022 incorrectly gave the surname of Skye Duncan.
- A story published on March 11, 2022 says a ‘carbon dividend’ is estimated to give families $1200 per year, not $1200 per week as originally reported.
- A story published on March 11, 2022 refers to Jenny Suo as the presenter for 1 News Tonight, not Wendy Petrie originally reported.
- A story published on March 2, 2022 about a farmer accused of running down an inspector and vet with his ute reported the incident happened in August 2020. It was April 2020. The farmer was later found guilty of assault.
- A story published on March 10, 2022 has been updated to include details from Waikato DHB about potential adverse reactions to chemotherapy delaying further treatment.
- A story published on March 10, 2022 says there are 773 people in hospital with Covid-19. A previous version said there were 845, which was based on incorrect information provided by the Ministry of Health.
- A story published on March 10, 2022 says Helena Bay is a commercial lodge, not Alexander Abramov’s home as first reported.
- A story published on March 10, 2022 was amended to clarify that the sensitivity rate of rapid antigen tests applies to people actually infected with Covid.
- A story published on March 10, 2022 has been updated to include information about the relative hospitalisation rates for unvaccinated people and boosted people using Stats NZ population data, in addition to the rates when using the Health Service Users database.
- A story published on March 8, 2022 says the average wage of senior cabin crew staff for Air NZ is between $53,645 and $62,117, not $42,917 as originally reported.
- A story published on March 8, 2022 has been updated with the removal of information regarding prisoners’ intentions.
- A story published on March 8, 2022 says Golden Harbour Development is still registered, after an earlier version of the article said it had gone into liquidation.
- A story published on March 7, 2022 says Mangawhai and other parts of Kaipara are covered by Northland DHB, not Watematā DHB as first reported.
- A story published on March 7, 2022 says 538 students and 66 teachers had notified Covid, not the other way round as first reported.
- A story published on March 5, 2022 has been updated with the correct pharmacy to be visited by reporters, Roses Unichem on Broadway Ave.
- A story published on March 5, 2022 said Brian Tamaki was at the Parliament protest. While members of Destiny Church were there, Tamaki himself did not attend.
- A story published on March 4, 2022 has been clarified to say the Climate Change Commission’s proposed carbon cuts are slower and steadier than what activists and experts believe is needed, rather than simply saying they were “slow” as first reported, which is a disputed term.
- A story published on March 4, 2022 has had a line removed due to disputed facts over whether a Northland property had sold for less than its previous sale price.
- A story published on March 2, 2022 said the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Timaru District on March 2 was 1168. The correct number was 168.
- A story published on March 2, 2022 said the Government had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil, whereas that is the total of IEA commitment, to which the Government is contributing.
- A story published on March 1, 2022 incorrectly stated 10 per cent of jobs in the Auckland region were vacant. That figure is nationwide.
February 2022
- A story published on February 28, 2022 contained a photo incorrectly captioned as being Dr Isaac Featherston. The photo was of William Hort Levin.
- A story published on February 27, 2022 had a photo removed due to the vessel not being involved in the issues raised.
- A story published on February 25, 2022 says a police officer has been placed on restricted duties, not stood down as originally reported.
- A story published on February 23, 2022 correctly spells the Amyes family name after an earlier misspelling.
- A story published on February 23, 2022 says only the senior school students at Dilworth were sent home after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19, not the entire school as originally reported.
- A story published on 23 February, 2022 said the row boat was seven feet. It is seven metres.
- A story published on February 23, 2022 correctly spells the name of Air Force Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe after an earlier misspelling.
- A story published on February 22, 2022 attributes comments to DOC’s Hannah Hendriks after an earlier version attributed them to Mike Ogle.
- A story published on February 22, 2022 said that a fundraising website for the New Zealand occupation was linked to the Canadian “freedom convoy” and a website selling merchandise for that protest. This was based on the registration of the websites’ domains but this was incorrect.
- A story published on February 22, 2022 incorrectly said the council voted not to join Communities 4 Local Democracy. The council did vote to join the group.
- A story published on February 21, 2022 incorrectly named the defendants’ lawyer as Hamish Rossie. Their lawyer is Scott Wilson.
- A column published on February 20, 2022 incorrectly referred to studies suggesting up to 50 per cent of sufferers got long Covid. That study was entirely in unvaccinated people, however, and has been overtaken by more recent data. In September 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that between 3 per cent and 11.7 per cent of UK people infected with Covid had remaining symptoms 12 weeks after infection.
- A story published on February 20, 2022 said Cabinet was considering fence build at Parliament. Speaker Trevor Mallard is the one with that authority.
- A story published on February 18, 2022 said a Covid case at Knights Stream School was at Rolleston, but it has since been confirmed it was at Halswell.
- A story published on February 18, 2022 says Vicki Kelly is the victim’s mother, not Teri Hattrill as originally reported.
- A story published on February 18, 2022 says decile 1 students had lower attendance rates than decile 10 students last week, not the other way round as originally reported.
- A story published on February 18, 2022 incorrectly attributed a quote to Dr Samantha Vanderslott of the Oxford Vaccine Group. The comments were made by Prof Julian Savulescu.
- A story published on February 17, 2022 incorrectly said 62 per cent of eligible people over the age of 12 had received a booster. Only adults are eligible for boosters.
- A story published on February 17, 2022 says PAYT collections of a 120L bin in Auckland costs $12.50, not $31.25 per collection as originally reported.
- A story published on February 16, 2022 says the SH45 bridge over the Heimama Stream was not damaged by flooding and remains safe to use, correcting reporting which said otherwise.
- A story published on Febuary 16, 2022 says ships could fit trains measuring 900 metres, not 90m as originally reported.
- A story published on February 16, 2022 says a new Auckland food scraps collection service will begin in 2023, not this year as originally reported.
- A story published on February 16, 2022 says lawyer Tania Reweti was representing Ōpōtiki District Council, not Bay of Plenty Regional Council as originally reported.
- A story and explainer published on February 14, 2022, say the isolation period for Covid-19 cases is dropping to 10 days under phase 2, not seven as first reported.
- A story published on February 10, 2022 says Skyline Gondola was a casual contact location for Covid-19, not a close contact location as first reported.
- A story published on February 10, 2022 says the total number of new Covid-19 cases in Tonga since Wednesday was 31, not 30 as first reported.
- A story published on February 9, 2022 says Bernard McGrath was a Catholic brother, not a former Catholic priest as first reported in the article.
- A story published on February 9, 2022 says Kiwis can return to New Zealand from anywhere in the world from March 13, not February 13 as first reported.
- A story published on February 8, 2022 said the Law Society was appealing against the penalty given to a lawyer found guilty of misconduct charges. The National Standards Committee 1 is the body appealing against the penalty.
- A story published on February 8, 2022 said a cancer patient had an MRI scan. This has been updated to NMR.
- A story published on February 7, 2022 said that one staff member from Thursday’s Mt Eden prison attack was admitted to an intensive care unit. Corrections clarified the staff member was admitted to hospital, but not intensive care.
- A story published on February 6, 2022 has had a photo caption updated to say Mark Pfahlert is Caroline Parker’s stepfather, and not husband as first reported.
- A story published on February 2, 2022 said a vote on a rent freeze in Wellington passed “unanimously”. Two councillors voted against the rent freeze.
- A story published on February 3, 2022 said jury trials had stagnated for five months at courts across the country. They were adjourned in Northland, Auckland and Waikato, but continued to run in areas at alert level 2.
- An editorial published on February 2, 2022 has been amended to clarify in the fourth paragraph, that the average rate per stream paid by Spotify to its artists is $US 0.004 (0.4 cents).
- A story published on February 2, 2022 says Matt Williams is the Surf Life Saving New Zealand northern region chief executive, not the national chief executive as first reported.
- A story published on February 2, 2022 says children will be eligible for their second Covid-19 vaccination eight weeks after their first, not three weeks as was originally reported.
January 2022
- A story published on January 31, 2022 says an exhibition of Andris Apse will run until February 27, a period of several weeks, rather than just February 4-7 as first reported.
- A story published on January 31, 2022 referred to the Ministry of Social Development as paying over market rate for private rentals and linked to an article from the Auditor General criticising the practice. The department says this is not reflective of how the emergency housing system works now.
- A story published on January 30, 2022 says the unemployment rate is calculated as a percentage of the labour force, not as a percentage of the resident working-age population, as first reported.
- A story published on January 28, 2022 says only 3.5%, or 122,000sqkm, of the exclusive economic zone has been trawled, not has been left untouched, as was first reported.
- A story published on January 28, 2022 said that all teachers and students will be required to wear masks in the classroom. The mandate applies to Year 4 up, but does not cover Years 1-3.
- A story published on January 27, 2022 said the highest preview recorded number of active Covid cases at the border was 108 on April 16 2021. It was 114 on April 18, 2021.
- A story published on January 26, 2022 says the 2018 Minister of Health David Clark set DHBs a target of achieving the safe stafffing accord by June 2021, not Andrew Little as first reported.
- A story published on January 26, 2022 says the US Federal Government is sending four rapid antigen tests to each household, not four per person as originally reported.
- A story published on January 25, 2022 says Blakes Road is in Belfast after an error in reporting said it was in Kaiapoi.
- A story published on January 25, 2022 describes the wedding event venue as Pukekohe Indian Hall, not Nehru Hall which is not a Covid-19 location of interest.
- A story published on January 24, 2022 says the camp at Glene and Mt Isthmus Station is leased from the council by Richard and Sarah Burdon, and is not owned by them as originally reported.
- A story published on January 24, 2022 said that N95 masks are not required to be fit-tested on people. They do need to be correctly fitted and tested for those working in healthcare settings.
- A story published on January 20, 2022 says Judy Jack was a former principal release teacher after an earlier version said she was former principal of Kiwitea School.
- A story published on January 20, 2022 has been updated with the correct spelling of the name of MIQ chief Chris Bunny.
- A story published on January 19, 2022 says Gavin Willis is chief pilot of Glide Omarama, not Omarama Gliding Club as originally reported.
- A story published on January 19, 2022 has been updated to say a helicopter rescue was conducted on Tuesday night, rather than Wednesday as first reported.
- A story published on January 20, 2022 has been updated with Dr Samantha Murton’s correct position at the Royal New Zealand College of GPs as president.
- A story published on January 20, 2022 has been updated to state that GP Anna Harvey is no longer employed by the Cannabis Clinic. The clinic says it has no association with anti vaccination messages and operates consistently with Medical Council guidelines in support of vaccinations of the eligible population.
- A story published on January 19, 2022 incorrectly stated that the man sought by police had been arrested and charged.
- A story published on January 19, 2022 has been corrected to say submissions can be made on Jet Junkies' application to run jet ski-based dolphin tours in Lyttelton Harbour until midday on February 15, not February 18 as reported.
- A story published on January 18, 2022 incorrectly reported that the survey had been conducted by ANZ, rather than NZIER.
- A story published on January 18, 2022 was entitled "Scientists use Auckland's fibre network to predict city's volcanic activity", but has since been changed to "Scientists use Auckland’s fibre network to better understand region's volcanoes". The research could provide forecasts, but not predictions of volcanic activity.
- A story published on January 16, 2022 says Sykes Holiday Cottages invested in Bachcare in 2019, after the period covered by a Commerce Commission investigation, not before in 2016.
- A story published on January 15, 2022 incorrectly referred to Reverend Henry Williams as a bishop.
- A story published on January 15, 2022 incorrectly spelt Lucy and James Rochester as Lucy and James Rouchester.
- A story published on January 13, 2022 incorrectly attributed comments from Phil Hefferman to Phil Botting. This has been corrected.
- A story published on January 13, 2022 has been amended after misspelling Elizabeth Broadbent's last name.
- A story published on January 13, 2022 had the reported figures for PCR and rapid antigen tests in New South Wales around the wrong way.
- A story published on Janurary 13, 2022 incorrectly reported that 2degrees was partnering with Nokia rather than Ericsson for its 5G network.
- A story published on January 12, 2022 said, due to incorrect information provided, Geraldine was the only population on the east coast of the South Island to have long-tailed bats. There is also a known population in the Caitlins.
- An obituary published on January 8, 2022 has been updated. Corballis was supervised at McGill by Professor Dalbir Bindra, not Donald Hebb, who was the chair of the department.
- A story published on January 7, 2022 stated 588 people had required hospital care since the start of the pandemic. This figure relates to people with Covid-19 in hospital during the Delta community outbreak.
- A story published on January 4, 2022 attributed a Covid-related study to the CDC. The research was actually carried out by a team of scientists based mostly in New Zealand, and was published by the CDC.