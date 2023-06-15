Stuff apology and retraction

On February, 3 2019, Stuff published a story about the Kensington Park development in Orewa. The way Stuff reported the story may have suggested to some readers that there were widespread leaky building or watertightness issues in the development.

Stuff acknowledges that any such suggestions were wrong and were unintended. It has retracted the story and apologised to Kensington Park Holdings.

Stuff also acknowledges that the building the story related to, which had basement drainage issues, was built by the former developer, not Kensington Park Holdings.