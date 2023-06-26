Subscriber Benefits: Terms and Conditions

1. Information on how to enter and the prize(s) form part of these terms and conditions. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Employees and their immediate families of Stuff Limited and associated sponsors are not eligible to enter.

3. HOW TO ENTER: Entry is by web only by filling out the online entry form. Only one entry is allowed per subscription holder.

4. DATES: Competition end date located on entry form. Prize draw will take place directly after entries close.

5. PRIZE: Prize details in advertisement. Full details of the prize will be given in writing upon request. All prizes are subject to standard terms and conditions of the company supplying the prizes.

6. PRIZE DELIVERY: Stuff Limited is not liable for damage to prizes sent by post or courier or any other additional postage charges incurred.

7. WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winner will be contacted using the details provided. If a winner cannot be contacted within three days, Stuff Limited reserves the right to redraw the prize.

8. THE PROMOTER: Is Stuff Limited, with its registered office at 4 Williamson Avenue, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1021 (“The Promoter”).

9. NO CORRESPONDENCE: The Promoter’s decision regarding the Winners is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

10. NOT REDEEMABLE: The prize(s) is not transferable, exchangeable nor redeemable for cash.

11. INFORMATION: By entering the Competition, winners agree to their names being published.

12. OWNERSHIP OF ENTRIES: Competition entries become the property of Stuff Limited, which will keep the personal information it holds about entrants confidential and will not disclose it to third parties.

13. DATABASE: By agreeing yes to receive promotional information on the entry form, entrants to the Competition permit Stuff Limited, to enter their personal information into a database for the purpose of contacting them directly about any of Stuff Limited’s publications. Pursuant to the Privacy Act 1993, entrants have the right to access and correct any personal information.

14. NO LIABILITY: The Promoter and its associated agencies & companies shall not be liable in any way (including, without limitation, in negligence) for any loss or damage whatsoever suffered (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss) or for any loss or damage or personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with promotion except any liability that cannot be excluded by law. The Promoter is not liable for any tax implications that may arise as a result of winning.