Boy suspended after assaulting fellow James Cook High School student in Auckland

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Two boys have been reprimanded after bullying another James Cook High School student on Tuesday.

One boy has been suspended, and another stood down, after assaulting another student at James Cook High School, in south Auckland.

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital, badly injured, on Tuesday after the bullying incident which occurred during morning interval.

The school's principal, Grant McMillan, said on Wednesday that two boys were reprimanded over the incident.

One boy had been suspended and one had been stood down, he said.

"It's like the difference between a red card and a yellow card in rugby.

"A stand down is like a yellow card, out of the game for a bit, pause and think and then on re-entry, managed back in,"

The suspension was like the red cad, he said, the boy could not come back into the school before appearing in front of the Board of Trustees.

He said it was up to the board to decide on what conditions, if at all, the student would be allowed to return to school.

He said the school was still conducting interviews and going over video footage of the incident. He wasn't ruling out the possibility that more students could be involved and reprimanded also.

The injured boy was discharged from hospital before 5pm on Tuesday.

- Stuff