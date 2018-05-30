Donald Trump supporters troll Auckland brewery over 'Dump the Trump' beer

Fans of United States President Donald Trump have been left 'hopping mad' over a New Zealand craft brewery's beer label that mocks him.

Auckland-based Behemoth Brewing Company found itself on Trump supporters' bad sides after re-releasing one of its IPAs with the label 'Dump the Trump'. The beer's packaging includes a monstrous-looking albeit, less orange, caricature of the US president.

The company posted an ad on its Facebook page to herald the return of the beer, and the brewers soon found themselves inundated with negative reviews.

Since the ad went live on Sunday, the negative reviews piled up and caused the brewery's five-star rating on Facebook drop to a three-star average.

After an outpouring of support from fans of the brewery, the Facebook page rating crept back up to four stars by Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of Kiwis left supportive messages and reviews on the company's Facebook page to counter the negative ones.

The brewery originally brought the 'Dump the Trump' beer out in the lead-up to the 2016 Presidential election. The brewers decided to bring it back because of the wave of scandals that have plagued the White House.

When the beer was originally created, Behemoth owner Andrew Childs told Stuff naming it after Trump was a form of protest, and he's a big fan of Trump's predecessor, former US President Barack Obama.

"At first I thought using Bernie Sanders would be amazing, but on the other side of the coin, Donald Trump would be the worst thing that has happened in the history of the Western world."

The beer is brewed in Christchurch and consists of mainly American hops with a sprinkling of New Zealand ones.

This isn't the first time the brewery has created a beer that references Trump - Behemoth also sells a beer named 'Im-PEACH-ment sour ale' which also features a Trump caricature.

