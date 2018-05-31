Auckland councillors pay tribute to 'good friend' Dick Quax

JACKSON THOMAS/STUFF Auckland councillors have paid tribute to NZ running great Dick Quax.

Auckland Council has paid tribute to New Zealand running great, and Auckland councillor, Dick Quax.

Mayor Phil Goff on Thursday called for a moment of silence to acknowledge the former Manukau City and Auckland city Councillor at the first council meeting since his death.

"The suddenness of his passing has come as a real shock," Goff said

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Auckland Council will vote on its 10-year budget plan today.

"For those of us who remember the seventies he was a sporting icon for New Zealand and one of this country's finest athletes."

READ MORE:

* Dick Quax's health warning: Get yourself checked

* Dick Quax dies, aged 70, after long cancer battle

Goff noted that the two of them did not agree on everything but said Quax was a good friend and always able to put political feuds aside to connect with people on a personal level about sport, friends and family.

The tributes came ahead of the council's 10-year budget discussions which will include a landmark vote on a 11.5 per cent regional fuel tax.

Quax died at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Monday morning after a career in both athletics and local body politics.

He became an Olympic 5000m silver medallist at the 1976 Montreal Games and broke the world record for 5000m in 1977, clocking 13min 12.9sec at a race in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quax was also a Manukau City councillor from 2001 to 2007, stood for the mayoralty once, and served as an Auckland councillor since 2011.

Sharon Stewart, Quax's fellow Howick councillor, proposed to name a walkway after the councillor and athlete.

"On Monday I lost a really good friend and a colleague," she said.

"Dick had very strong views for what he thought was right and he wasn't afraid to express it right to the end."

Linda Cooper said Quax was so passionate about representing his local community he was still sending queries to her about council consents at 8.01pm on Friday, three days before his death.

"He's here today in the room still looking out for people."

- Stuff