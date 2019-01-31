Police shoot at car after high-speed rampage across Auckland

Police say a driver fled Northcote, travelling at a dangerous speed on SH1 towards south Auckland on Thursday.

Police fired at a car after its driver led officers on a high-speed rampage across Auckland, ramming other vehicles and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The drama began after multiple shots were reportedly fired following an altercation in Northcote on the North Shore around 3.10pm on Thursday. No-one was injured.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, said a man fled the scene a short time later in a red Holden sedan and was seen by Eagle helicopter crew driving southbound on the northern motorway and then on the northwestern motorway before turning around and continuing towards the city.

"The vehicle was seen travelling extremely recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic at dangerously high speed," Hassan said.

The car then travelled back onto the northern motorway exiting at Onewa Road, and the driver was believed to have discarded a firearm out of the vehicle in Northcote.

GOOGLE MAPS A person was taken into custody near the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Roscommon Rd.

"The vehicle continued to flee, continuing back on the motorway where it travelled down to the southern motorway.

"At one stage, a police vehicle engaged with the offending vehicle, which failed to stop for police. The police vehicle abandoned pursuing the driver due to the reckless manner of driving."

The Armed Offenders Squad and Dog Squad were also called to respond to the incident.

The fleeing car travelled onto SH20 before exiting at Roscommon Road, where it was brought to a stop by police near the intersection of Weymouth Road and Roscommon Road about 4.25pm.

Hassan said police fired more than one shot at the offending vehicle near the intersection of Weymouth Road and Great South Road, "due to the serious and imminent risk this alleged offender posed to the public and police".

"This is yet another incident where a violent offender with a firearm has fled police.

"He needed to be stopped, and I am incredibly proud of the efforts by police officers across Tamaki Makaurau, who did their very best to keep the community safe and resolve a volatile and fast-moving situation."

Hassan said the driver was apprehended by police and during this time, was bitten by a police dog.

"He has been transported to Middlemore Hospital where he is currently under scene guard being treated for a bite wound," Hassan said.

One motorist who witnessed the chase said he was driving his children home from school when he saw the "lunatic" approaching from behind.

"He was driving incredibly erratically and if I hadn't taken evasive action, I'm sure he would have hit us," the man said.

"I then watched him as he hit a number of cars ahead. This was a packed motorway and how there wasn't a serious crash is quite unbelievable."

Hassan said the alleged offender's actions put the lives of innocent motorists and police officers at risk.

"This was an extremely volatile and dangerous situation where we had a person who was known to have used a firearm, demonstrating violent behaviour and fleeing police.

"He posed an extreme risk to the public, with the vehicle travelling at times on the wrong side of the road at high speeds."

On more than one occasion the driver clipped vehicles driven by members of the public.

"This would have been extremely frightening for other motorists.

"This incident could easily have had a tragic outcome.

"It is only sheer luck that innocent members of the public were not injured or killed, particularly as multiple vehicles were clipped by the offending vehicle."

A police investigation was underway and several scene examinations were taking place across Auckland.

Multiple police cars were damaged in the incident.

Inquiries were ongoing in relation in to the discarded firearm.

Hassan said a 44-year-old man would be facing a number of driving and firearms-related charges.

Details on the charges and any court appearance date are yet to be confirmed.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the red Holden Sedan driving in a dangerous manner is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697.