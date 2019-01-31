Transpower trials drones in a bid to cut helicopter noise

A helicopter typically costs around $1400 per kilometre of line flown during line patrols and visual inspections.

For tens of thousands of people living under or near 11,800km of Transpower lines, low-flying helicopters and dangling linesmen can be a familiar sight and sound.

However the national grid operator announced on Thursday that it was testing drones in a bid to reduce noise, cut costs and improve safety.

The drones are equipped with fail-safes such as self-deploying parachutes, in case a flight unexpectedly terminates.

SUPPLIED Transpower said the drones are being developed to work on electrified lines, reducing the need for power outages for inspection, testing, and repair in the future.

General manager of grid service delivery Mark Ryal said "we want to keep our teams and New Zealanders safe, reduce disruption to the public, and improve the quality of information obtained about our assets".

"Our tests are showing these new technologies can do that, with the added benefit of helping us to operate more efficiently.

"Drones can eliminate the likelihood of a manned aircraft coming into contact with lines and towers during routine visual inspections, improving overall health and safety."

In any given week Transpower can make "multiple" helicopter flights for lifting, maintenance work, in response to adverse weather or to detect faults.

A Transpower spokesman said "when we talk about line patrols and visual inspections, a helicopter typically costs around $1400 per kilometre of line flown".

"Drones cost significantly less to operate, but we won't have an exact price equivalent until drones have completed our testing and are a proven alternative."

For landowners living near Transpower lines, information about upcoming helicopter flights is provided through a landowner liaison team.

The spokesman said they do this "not only because helicopters are loud and cause a lot of downwash, but also because they spook pets, cattle, and horses."

"Drones are able to operate much more quietly and therefore are better for use in urban and rural areas."