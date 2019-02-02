Four injured after car and motorcycle crash in Bombay, south Auckland

Police are attending a crash between a car and motorbike in Bombay, near Pukekohe.

Four people have been injured, one critically, in a crash between a motorcycle and a car in south Auckland.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the crash on Mill Rd, Bombay, at 12:30pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition with multiple injures, including a serious head injury.

Three others were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it received a report of the crash but was not required.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Police have requested motorists avoid the area. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.